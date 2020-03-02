Global Incident Response Market to 2025 Development Strategy and Research Study | Key Players – IBM, Cisco, Symantec, Check Point, Fireeye

Global Incident Response Market valued approximately USD 9.30 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Stringent government regulations and compliances requirements, growing level of cyber-attacks, and heavy financial losses post incident occurrence have led enterprises to adopt incident response solutions and services to detect and respond to advanced cyber threats and data breaches.
Moreover, the Small and Medium-size enterprises (SMEs) are gaining a high traction in the market, as they are more targeted by cyber-attacks and data breaches. With the adoption of incident response solutions, organizations can effectively maintain and secure their critical information from data breaches and respond to an incident more efficiently.
The major market player included in this report are:
IBM
Cisco
Symantec
Check Point
Fireeye
Dell
Accenture
Verizone
Coalfire
Swimlane
The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component :
– Solutions
– Services
By Services:
– Retainer
– Assessment & Response
– Table Top Exercises
– Planning & Development
– Advance Threat Hunting
By Security Type:
– Web Security
– Application Security
– Endpoint Security
– Network Security
– Cloud Security
By Deployment Mode:
– Cloud
– On premises
By Organization Size:
– Small & Medium Enterprises
– Large Enterprises
By Vertical:
– Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
– Government
– Healthcare & Life Science
– Retail & Ecommerce
– Travel & Hospitality
– Manufacturing
– Telecom & I.T
By Regions:
– North America
o U.S.
o Canada
– Europe
o UK
o Germany
– Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
– Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
– Rest of the World
