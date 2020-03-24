Global In-flight Broadband Market, Technology Trends, Business Growth, Revenue, Size, Share, and Services by Key Companies, Forecast Outlook 2025

The Report takes stock of the In-flight Broadband Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the In-flight Broadband market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

The in-flight broadband market encompasses services that are employed to provide internet connectivity to airline and business jet passengers, as well as solutions that allow passengers to access digital media. The rapid growth in the bandwidth consumption with the use of mobile and other digital devices has also encouraged airlines to offer similar on-board connectivity solutions.

In the past few years, many US commercial airlines have begun testing and deploying in-flight connectivity for their passengers, such as Alaska Airlines, American, Delta, and United. Industry expectations were that by the end of 2011, thousands of planes flying in the US will offer some form of in-flight broadband to passengers. Airlines around the world are also beginning to test in-flight-broadband offerings as well.

In 2018, the global In-flight Broadband market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global In-flight Broadband status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In-flight Broadband development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

GEE

Gogo

Panasonic Avionics

ViaSat

Airbus

SITAONAIR

Rockwell Collins

Zodiac Aerospace

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

L-band

Ku-band

HTS

Market segment by Application, split into

Narrow-body aircraft

Wide-body aircraft

Business jet

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global In-flight Broadband status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the In-flight Broadband development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of In-flight Broadband are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global In-flight Broadband Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 L-band

1.4.3 Ku-band

1.4.4 HTS

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global In-flight Broadband Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Narrow-body aircraft

1.5.3 Wide-body aircraft

1.5.4 Business jet

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 In-flight Broadband Market Size

2.2 In-flight Broadband Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 In-flight Broadband Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 In-flight Broadband Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 In-flight Broadband Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global In-flight Broadband Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global In-flight Broadband Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global In-flight Broadband Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 In-flight Broadband Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players In-flight Broadband Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into In-flight Broadband Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global In-flight Broadband Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global In-flight Broadband Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States In-flight Broadband Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 In-flight Broadband Key Players in United States

5.3 United States In-flight Broadband Market Size by Type

5.4 United States In-flight Broadband Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe In-flight Broadband Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 In-flight Broadband Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe In-flight Broadband Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe In-flight Broadband Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China In-flight Broadband Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 In-flight Broadband Key Players in China

7.3 China In-flight Broadband Market Size by Type

7.4 China In-flight Broadband Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan In-flight Broadband Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 In-flight Broadband Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan In-flight Broadband Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan In-flight Broadband Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia In-flight Broadband Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 In-flight Broadband Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia In-flight Broadband Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia In-flight Broadband Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India In-flight Broadband Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 In-flight Broadband Key Players in India

10.3 India In-flight Broadband Market Size by Type

10.4 India In-flight Broadband Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America In-flight Broadband Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 In-flight Broadband Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America In-flight Broadband Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America In-flight Broadband Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 GEE

12.1.1 GEE Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 In-flight Broadband Introduction

12.1.4 GEE Revenue in In-flight Broadband Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 GEE Recent Development

12.2 Gogo

12.2.1 Gogo Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 In-flight Broadband Introduction

12.2.4 Gogo Revenue in In-flight Broadband Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Gogo Recent Development

12.3 Panasonic Avionics

12.3.1 Panasonic Avionics Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 In-flight Broadband Introduction

12.3.4 Panasonic Avionics Revenue in In-flight Broadband Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Panasonic Avionics Recent Development

12.4 ViaSat

12.4.1 ViaSat Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 In-flight Broadband Introduction

12.4.4 ViaSat Revenue in In-flight Broadband Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 ViaSat Recent Development

12.5 Airbus

12.5.1 Airbus Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 In-flight Broadband Introduction

12.5.4 Airbus Revenue in In-flight Broadband Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Airbus Recent Development

12.6 SITAONAIR

12.6.1 SITAONAIR Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 In-flight Broadband Introduction

12.6.4 SITAONAIR Revenue in In-flight Broadband Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 SITAONAIR Recent Development

12.7 Rockwell Collins

12.7.1 Rockwell Collins Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 In-flight Broadband Introduction

12.7.4 Rockwell Collins Revenue in In-flight Broadband Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Rockwell Collins Recent Development

12.8 Zodiac Aerospace

12.8.1 Zodiac Aerospace Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 In-flight Broadband Introduction

12.8.4 Zodiac Aerospace Revenue in In-flight Broadband Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Zodiac Aerospace Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

