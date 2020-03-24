Global In-flight Broadband Market, Technology Trends, Business Growth, Revenue, Size, Share, and Services by Key Companies, Forecast Outlook 2025

The Report takes stock of the In-flight Broadband Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the In-flight Broadband market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
The in-flight broadband market encompasses services that are employed to provide internet connectivity to airline and business jet passengers, as well as solutions that allow passengers to access digital media. The rapid growth in the bandwidth consumption with the use of mobile and other digital devices has also encouraged airlines to offer similar on-board connectivity solutions.
In the past few years, many US commercial airlines have begun testing and deploying in-flight connectivity for their passengers, such as Alaska Airlines, American, Delta, and United. Industry expectations were that by the end of 2011, thousands of planes flying in the US will offer some form of in-flight broadband to passengers. Airlines around the world are also beginning to test in-flight-broadband offerings as well.
In 2018, the global In-flight Broadband market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global In-flight Broadband status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In-flight Broadband development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
GEE
Gogo
Panasonic Avionics
ViaSat
Airbus
SITAONAIR
Rockwell Collins
Zodiac Aerospace
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
L-band
Ku-band
HTS
Market segment by Application, split into
Narrow-body aircraft
Wide-body aircraft
Business jet
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global In-flight Broadband status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the In-flight Broadband development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of In-flight Broadband are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
