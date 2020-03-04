Global Ignition System for Natural Gas Engines Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period 2020-2027

The Global Ignition System for Natural Gas Engines Market is expected to grow from USD 13.34 Billion in 2019 to USD 23.77 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

An ignition system makes a spark or heats an electrode to a high temperature to ignite a fuel-air blend in spark ignition internal combustion engines, oil-fired and gas-fired boilers, rocket engines, etc. The extensive application for spark ignition internal combustion engines is in petrol (gasoline) road vehicles: cars and motorcycles. Compression ignition Diesel engines ignite the fuel-air blend by the heat of compression and do not require a spark. They generally have glow plugs that preheat the combustion chamber to let starting in cold weather. Other engines may utilize a flame, or a heated tube, for ignition. Whereas this was common for very initial engines before it is now rare.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/411571/request-sample

Some of the protruding trends that the market is observing include growing demand from developing countries and rising ample number of vehicles. Natural gas fuel, as an alternate energy source of transportation, has been used extensively since it has an advantage of low emission levels. Though, new technologies are essential in order to meet the reinforced emission regulations. For this reason, study into the growth of hydrogen-compressed natural gas (HCNG) blend engine was happening to evaluate its feasibility and emission characteristics.

The market has been segmented on the basic of ignition type, engine, ignition system, application, end user and region. Ignition type segment includes spark plug ignition, inductive ignition, and capacitive ignition. The spark plug ignition segment is dominating the market with largest market share of 51.31% and valued at USD 6.84 Billion in 2019. Engine segment includes CNG engines, LPG engines, and ethanol engines. The CNG engines segment is dominating the market with largest market share of 73.31% and valued at USD 9.78 Billion in 2019. Ignition system segment covers coil-on-plug ignition system, compression ignition system, and simultaneous ignition system. Coil-On-Plug Ignition System segment is dominating the market with largest market share of 59.11% and valued at USD 7.88 Billion in 2019. Application segment includes engine unit and battery. Engine unit segment held the largest market share of 61.48% and valued at USD 8.20 Billion in 2019. End user segment includes aircraft, automotive, generator, gas turbine, marine industries, and manufacturing & processing machinery. The automotive segment held the largest market share of 60.06% and valued at USD 8.55 Billion in 2019. The market has been divided into North America, Europe, South America, MEA and APAC. APAC has the largest market share with China held the largest market share of 28.22% and valued at USD 3.76 million in 2019.

ACCESS FULL REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/ignition-system-for-natural-gas-engines-market-by-411571.html

The major companies for global ignition system for natural gas engines market includes Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi, BorgWarner Inc., Hitachi, NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd, Mitsubishi Corporation, and among Others. Of these key players, Robert Bosch GmbH held the largest market share of 19.04% in 2019.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on [email protected] or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

Contact Us

Mark Stone

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.fiormarkets.com