Global Identity and Access Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Identity & Access Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Identity & Access Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Broadcom

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Dell EMC (U.S.)

NetIQ Corporation (U.S.)

Okta, Inc. (U.S.)

Hitachi ID Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

SailPoint Technologies (U.S.)

Amazon Web Services, Inc.(US)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Telecommunication

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Hospitality

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Identity & Access Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Identity & Access Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Identity & Access Management are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Identity & Access Management Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Identity & Access Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Identity & Access Management Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Healthcare

1.5.3 Telecommunication

1.5.4 BFSI

1.5.5 Media & Entertainment

1.5.6 Travel & Hospitality

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Identity & Access Management Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Identity & Access Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Identity & Access Management Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Identity & Access Management Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Identity & Access Management Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Identity & Access Management Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Identity & Access Management Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Identity & Access Management Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Identity & Access Management Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Identity & Access Management Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Identity & Access Management Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Identity & Access Management Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Identity & Access Management Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Identity & Access Management Revenue in 2019

3.3 Identity & Access Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Identity & Access Management Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Identity & Access Management Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Identity & Access Management Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Identity & Access Management Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Identity & Access Management Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Identity & Access Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Identity & Access Management Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Identity & Access Management Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Identity & Access Management Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Identity & Access Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Identity & Access Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Identity & Access Management Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Identity & Access Management Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Identity & Access Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Identity & Access Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Identity & Access Management Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Identity & Access Management Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Identity & Access Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Identity & Access Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Identity & Access Management Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Identity & Access Management Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Identity & Access Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Identity & Access Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Identity & Access Management Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Identity & Access Management Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Identity & Access Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Identity & Access Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Identity & Access Management Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Identity & Access Management Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Identity & Access Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Identity & Access Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Identity & Access Management Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Identity & Access Management Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Identity & Access Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Identity & Access Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Thirteen: Key Players Profiles

13.1 IBM Corporation (U.S.)

13.1.1 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

13.1.2 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Identity & Access Management Introduction

13.1.4 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Identity & Access Management Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

13.2 Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

13.2.1 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

13.2.2 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Identity & Access Management Introduction

13.2.4 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Identity & Access Management Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

13.3 Broadcom

13.3.1 Broadcom Company Details

13.3.2 Broadcom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Broadcom Identity & Access Management Introduction

13.3.4 Broadcom Revenue in Identity & Access Management Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Broadcom Recent Development

13.4 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

13.4.1 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

13.4.2 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Identity & Access Management Introduction

13.4.4 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Identity & Access Management Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

13.5 Dell EMC (U.S.)

13.5.1 Dell EMC (U.S.) Company Details

13.5.2 Dell EMC (U.S.) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Dell EMC (U.S.) Identity & Access Management Introduction

13.5.4 Dell EMC (U.S.) Revenue in Identity & Access Management Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Dell EMC (U.S.) Recent Development

13.6 NetIQ Corporation (U.S.)

13.6.1 NetIQ Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

13.6.2 NetIQ Corporation (U.S.) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 NetIQ Corporation (U.S.) Identity & Access Management Introduction

13.6.4 NetIQ Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Identity & Access Management Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 NetIQ Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

13.7 Okta, Inc. (U.S.)

13.7.1 Okta, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

13.7.2 Okta, Inc. (U.S.) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Okta, Inc. (U.S.) Identity & Access Management Introduction

13.7.4 Okta, Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Identity & Access Management Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Okta, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

13.8 Hitachi ID Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

13.8.1 Hitachi ID Systems, Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

13.8.2 Hitachi ID Systems, Inc. (U.S.) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Hitachi ID Systems, Inc. (U.S.) Identity & Access Management Introduction

13.8.4 Hitachi ID Systems, Inc. (U.S.) Revenue in Identity & Access Management Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Hitachi ID Systems, Inc. (U.S.) Recent Development

13.9 SailPoint Technologies (U.S.)

13.9.1 SailPoint Technologies (U.S.) Company Details

13.9.2 SailPoint Technologies (U.S.) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 SailPoint Technologies (U.S.) Identity & Access Management Introduction

13.9.4 SailPoint Technologies (U.S.) Revenue in Identity & Access Management Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 SailPoint Technologies (U.S.) Recent Development

13.10 Amazon Web Services, Inc.(US)

13.10.1 Amazon Web Services, Inc.(US) Company Details

13.10.2 Amazon Web Services, Inc.(US) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Amazon Web Services, Inc.(US) Identity & Access Management Introduction

13.10.4 Amazon Web Services, Inc.(US) Revenue in Identity & Access Management Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Amazon Web Services, Inc.(US) Recent Development

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

