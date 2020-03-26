Global IC Packaging Market by Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global IC Packaging Market” has been added to orbis research database.

IC, or integrated circuit, packaging refers literally to the material that contains a semiconductor device. The package is a case that surrounds the circuit material to protect it from corrosion or physical damage and to allow for mounting of the electrical contacts connecting it to the PCB. There are many different types of integrated circuits, and therefore there are different types of IC packaging to consider, as different types of circuits will have different needs when it comes to their outer shell.

In the production of semiconductor devices, IC packaging is the last stage in the process. During this stage, the semiconductor block gets covered in a package that protects the IC from potentially damaging external elements and the corrosive effects of age. The package is essentially an encasement designed to protect the block and also to promote the electrical contacts that deliver signals to the circuit board of an electronic device.

IC packaging has evolved since the 1970s, when ball grid array (BGA) packages first came into use among electronics manufacturers. At the dawn of the 21st century, newer options eclipsed pin grid array packages, namely the plastic quad flat pack and the thin small outline package. As the noughties progressed, manufacturers like Intel ushered in the era of land grid array packages.

The key players covered in this study

ASE Group

Amkor

JECT

SPIL

Powertech Technology Inc

TSHT

TFME

UTAC

Chipbond

ChipMOS

KYEC

Unisem

Walton Advanced Engineering

Signetics

Hana Micron

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pin-grid Array

Quad Flat Pack

Quad Flat No-Lead

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Communication

Computing & Networking

Consumer Electronics

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

