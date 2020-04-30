Hypertension Management Devices Market 2020-2027 Boosting the Growth Worldwide || Leading Players – Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, ReCor Medical Inc., CVRx, Inc., Mercator MedSystems;

Hypertension management devices market is expected to account to USD 8.26 billion by 2027 expanding at a rate of 17.20% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Rising volume of patients suffering from hypertension associated disorders amid unmet clinical needs of these patients is expected to enhance the potential for growth of the market.

The major players covered in the report are Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, ReCor Medical, Inc., CVRx, Inc., Mercator MedSystems, Kona Medical, Inc., PhysioCue, among other players domestic and global. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hypertension Management Devices Market

Hypertension management devices are the medical devices that are currently under development and clinical trials from the major market players, although several variants are still available. These medical devices are being developed with the focus of managing the hypertension related disorders amongst humans in a more effective and efficient manner due to the lack of any effective therapeutics available.

High unmet clinical needs of the patients suffering from different hypertension disorders considering the lack of effective management therapies is also expected to drive the growth for hypertension management devices market in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing attainment of positive clinical data from the various clinical trials and premium pricing of the products are also expected to act as a high growth driver for the market.

This hypertension management devices market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Hypertension Management Devices Market Scope and Market Size

Hypertension management devices market is segmented on the basis of technology, product and application. Each individual segment’s growth is analysed and these insights are subsequently considered before providing you with the market overview which can help you in understanding and identification of your core applications in the broad market.

On the basis of technology, the hypertension management devices market has been segmented into radiofrequency ablation, ultrasound, micro-infusion and others.

Based on product, the hypertension management devices market has been segmented into renal denervation devices, carotid sinus stimulation devices and respiratory modulation devices.

Hypertension management devices market has been segmented on the basis of application into hospitals, clinics and home care.

Hypertension Management Devices Market Country Level Analysis

Hypertension management devices market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, technology, product and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed Base and New Technology Penetration

Hypertension management devices market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for hypertension management devices market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the hypertension management devices market. The data is available for historic period of 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Hypertension Management Devices Market Share Analysis

Hypertension management devices market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breath, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to hypertension management devices market.

In March 2019, ReCor Medical, Inc. exhibited their 6 month “on-medication” results of their “RADIANCE-HTN SOLO” clinical trial along with the first randomization of patients of “RADIANCE-II” pivotal trial for their “Paradise Renal Denervation System” under development for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension. With the positive result derivation of this clinical trial, the company hopes to conclude their clinical trials by the end of 2020 and receive positive outcomes on a number of patients.

