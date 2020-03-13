Global Hyper-scale Data Center Market 2020: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2025

This report focuses on the global Hyper-scale Data Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hyper-scale Data Center development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Hyper-scale Data Center market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM Corporation
Cisco Systems
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Intel Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
SAP SE
Google Inc
Sandisk Corporation
Nlyte Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Servers
Networking
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Cloud Service Providers
Collocation Service Providers
Enterprises
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Hyper-scale Data Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Hyper-scale Data Center development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hyper-scale Data Center are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Servers
1.4.3 Networking
1.4.4 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Hyper-scale Data Center Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Cloud Service Providers
1.5.3 Collocation Service Providers
1.5.4 Enterprises
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size
2.2 Hyper-scale Data Center Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Hyper-scale Data Center Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Hyper-scale Data Center Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Hyper-scale Data Center Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Hyper-scale Data Center Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Hyper-scale Data Center Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Hyper-scale Data Center Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Hyper-scale Data Center Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Hyper-scale Data Center Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Hyper-scale Data Center Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Hyper-scale Data Center Key Players in China
7.3 China Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Type
7.4 China Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Hyper-scale Data Center Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Hyper-scale Data Center Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Hyper-scale Data Center Key Players in India
10.3 India Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Type
10.4 India Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Hyper-scale Data Center Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM Corporation
12.1.1 IBM Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Hyper-scale Data Center Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Hyper-scale Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Cisco Systems
12.2.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Hyper-scale Data Center Introduction
12.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Hyper-scale Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
12.3.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Hyper-scale Data Center Introduction
12.3.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Revenue in Hyper-scale Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Recent Development
12.4 Intel Corporation
12.4.1 Intel Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Hyper-scale Data Center Introduction
12.4.4 Intel Corporation Revenue in Hyper-scale Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development
12.5 Microsoft Corporation
12.5.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Hyper-scale Data Center Introduction
12.5.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Hyper-scale Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
12.6 SAP SE
12.6.1 SAP SE Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Hyper-scale Data Center Introduction
12.6.4 SAP SE Revenue in Hyper-scale Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 SAP SE Recent Development
12.7 Google Inc
12.7.1 Google Inc Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Hyper-scale Data Center Introduction
12.7.4 Google Inc Revenue in Hyper-scale Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Google Inc Recent Development
12.8 Sandisk Corporation
12.8.1 Sandisk Corporation Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Hyper-scale Data Center Introduction
12.8.4 Sandisk Corporation Revenue in Hyper-scale Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Sandisk Corporation Recent Development
12.9 Nlyte Software
12.9.1 Nlyte Software Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Hyper-scale Data Center Introduction
12.9.4 Nlyte Software Revenue in Hyper-scale Data Center Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Nlyte Software Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
