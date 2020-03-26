Global Humectants Market Registering a CAGR of 7.2% during 2017-2023|key players like Archer Daniels Midland Company,Ashland Global Holdings Inc

The global humectants market was valued at $17,800 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $29,500 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during 2017-2023. Humectants are substances that are used in numerous applications for promoting retention of moisture. Humectants attract and retain the moisture in the air in the surroundings through absorption as well as drawing the water vapor inside or beneath the organism’s or object’s surface.

These are sometimes used as an antistatic coating for plastics, while as a food additive in food & beverages applications for retaining the moisture. In pharmaceutical and cosmetics applications, humectants can be used in topical applications to increase the solubility of the active ingredients of a chemical compound.

The global humectant market is driven by increase in use of humectant for extending the shelf life of products, retaining moisture, and increasing effectiveness of perishable products. Increase in demand for humectants in food & beverages applications along with rise in demand from cosmetics & change in lifestyle drives the global humectants market. As humectants are the derivatives of petroleum products, volatility in crude oil prices could hamper the global market growth.

Some of the key players of Global Humectants Market:

Archer Daniels Midland Company,Ashland Global Holdings Inc.,BASF SE,Barentz,Brenntag AG,Cargill Incorporated,E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company,Ingredion Incorporated,Roquette Freres,The DOW Chemical Company

The global humectants market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into sugar alcohol, alpha hydroxy acid & polysaccharides, glycols, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, oral & personal care, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Global Humectants Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

