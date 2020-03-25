Global Hotel PMS Market 2020: by Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Application Research Report Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In hotels a property management system, also known as a PMS, is a comprehensive software application used to cover objectives like coordinating the operational functions of front office, sales and planning, reporting etc.

In 2017, the global Hotel PMS market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Hotel PMS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hotel PMS development in United States, Europe and China.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2372560

The key players covered in this study

Cloudbeds

Guesty

WebRezPro

NewBook

Frontdesk Anywhere

FantasticStay

Seekom iBex

Kloudhotels

Djubo

Rezware XP7

FCS CosmoPMS

Vreasy

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mobile and Cloud based

On Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Hotel PMS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Hotel PMS development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hotel PMS are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-hotel-pms-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Hotel PMS Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Mobile and Cloud based

1.4.3 On Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hotel PMS Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 SMEs

1.5.3 Large Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Hotel PMS Market Size

2.2 Hotel PMS Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Hotel PMS Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Hotel PMS Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Hotel PMS Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Hotel PMS Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Hotel PMS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Hotel PMS Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Hotel PMS Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Hotel PMS Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Hotel PMS Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Hotel PMS Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Hotel PMS Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Hotel PMS Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Hotel PMS Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Hotel PMS Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Hotel PMS Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Hotel PMS Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Hotel PMS Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Hotel PMS Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Hotel PMS Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Hotel PMS Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Hotel PMS Key Players in China

7.3 China Hotel PMS Market Size by Type

7.4 China Hotel PMS Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Hotel PMS Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Hotel PMS Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Hotel PMS Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Hotel PMS Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Hotel PMS Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Hotel PMS Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Hotel PMS Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Hotel PMS Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Hotel PMS Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Hotel PMS Key Players in India

10.3 India Hotel PMS Market Size by Type

10.4 India Hotel PMS Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Hotel PMS Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Hotel PMS Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Hotel PMS Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Hotel PMS Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Cloudbeds

12.1.1 Cloudbeds Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Hotel PMS Introduction

12.1.4 Cloudbeds Revenue in Hotel PMS Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Cloudbeds Recent Development

12.2 Guesty

12.2.1 Guesty Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Hotel PMS Introduction

12.2.4 Guesty Revenue in Hotel PMS Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Guesty Recent Development

12.3 WebRezPro

12.3.1 WebRezPro Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Hotel PMS Introduction

12.3.4 WebRezPro Revenue in Hotel PMS Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 WebRezPro Recent Development

12.4 NewBook

12.4.1 NewBook Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Hotel PMS Introduction

12.4.4 NewBook Revenue in Hotel PMS Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 NewBook Recent Development

12.5 Frontdesk Anywhere

12.5.1 Frontdesk Anywhere Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Hotel PMS Introduction

12.5.4 Frontdesk Anywhere Revenue in Hotel PMS Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Frontdesk Anywhere Recent Development

12.6 FantasticStay

12.6.1 FantasticStay Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Hotel PMS Introduction

12.6.4 FantasticStay Revenue in Hotel PMS Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 FantasticStay Recent Development

12.7 Seekom iBex

12.7.1 Seekom iBex Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Hotel PMS Introduction

12.7.4 Seekom iBex Revenue in Hotel PMS Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Seekom iBex Recent Development

12.8 Kloudhotels

12.8.1 Kloudhotels Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Hotel PMS Introduction

12.8.4 Kloudhotels Revenue in Hotel PMS Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Kloudhotels Recent Development

12.9 Djubo

12.9.1 Djubo Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Hotel PMS Introduction

12.9.4 Djubo Revenue in Hotel PMS Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Djubo Recent Development

12.10 Rezware XP7

12.10.1 Rezware XPChapter Seven: Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Hotel PMS Introduction

12.10.4 Rezware XPChapter Seven: Revenue in Hotel PMS Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Rezware XPChapter Seven: Recent Development

12.11 FCS CosmoPMS

12.12 Vreasy

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2372560

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155