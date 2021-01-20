Global Horticulture Lighting Market To Register Tremendous Growth | Heliospectra AB, excite LED Grow Lights, Greens Hydroponics, UPSHINE Lighting

A new market intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled “Global Horticulture Lighting Market” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) that provide information, statistics, facts and figures, corporate intelligence, economic data, innovation drivers which are very supportive for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. This global Horticulture Lighting business report makes available a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. Businesses can achieve key statistics on the market status of regional and global manufacturers along with precious guidance and direction to drive the business towards the growth and success. The major scope of this Horticulture Lighting market research report involves industry research, customer insights, market sizing and forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment.

According to the latest research, global demand for Horticulture lighting market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 17.80% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 19,039.46 million by 2027 from USD 5,134.43 million in 2019. Growing demand for organic food across the world is expected to surge the market.

If you are involved in the Horticulture Lighting industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Offering (Hardware, Software & Services), Deployment (Turnkey, Retrofit), By Technology (Fluorescent Lamps, HID Lights, LED Lights, Other), By Lighting Type (Toplighting, Interlighting), Cultivation (Fruits & Vegetables, Floriculture), Application (Greenhouses, Vertical Farming, Indoor Farming, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Horticulture lighting market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in horticulture industry with horticulture lighting sales, components sales, and impact of technological development by the market players for the horticulture lighting market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

The major players covered in the report are Heliospectra AB, excite LED Grow Lights, Greens Hydroponics, UPSHINE Lighting, TESLUX Lighting s.r.o., Hortisystems UK Ltd, ProGrowTech, Ronfell Group, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Agrolux, SAMSUNG, Hortilux Schréder B.V., OSRAM GmbH, Signify Holding, BSSLED Manufacturing Ltd., Forge Europa, Cropmaster LED, TE Connectivity Ltd., Cree, Inc., DiCon Lighting, Valoya, EVERLIGHT, Gavita, among other players domestic and global. Horticulture lighting market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In June 2018, Current, powered by GE partnered with Jones Food Company to launch a indoor farm for Europe market. The new farm will be located in the North Lincolnshire, England where installation of the Arize LED will be done for the horticultural lighting solution. The company is focused to provide the new technical solution so as to improve the productivity and quality of vertical farming. This will help them create a strong brand presence in the Europe market as well as help in revenue generation.

In November 2018, Hortilux Schréder, a horticulture solution collaborated with LetsGrow for HortiSense software platform. The platform is developed to collect and analyse the data from the greenhouse sensors. The LetsGrow customer will now able to link their data to HortiSense software platform. The collaboration is formed to provide the digital solution for the greenhouse customer. By this, company is its increasing their market presence and share.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

