Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market will register a 18.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2013.4 million by 2025, from $ 1015.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Single Flavor
Mixed Flavor
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Group Use
Personal Use
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Nakhla
MujeebSons
Godfrey Phillips India
Eastern Tobacco
AL-WAHA
Starbuzz
Al-Tawareg Tobacco
Mazaya
Shiazo
AlFakherdr
Alchemisttobacco
Dekang
Fumari
Fantasia
Cloud Tobacco
AL RAYAN Hookah
Haze Tobacco
Social Smoke
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Segment by Type
2.2.1 Single Flavor
2.2.2 Mixed Flavor
2.3 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Segment by Application
2.4.1 Group Use
2.4.2 Personal Use
2.5 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco by Company
3.1 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco by Regions
4.1 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco by Regions
4.2 Americas Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Distributors
10.3 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Customer
11 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Market Forecast
11.1 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Nakhla
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Offered
12.1.3 Nakhla Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Nakhla Latest Developments
12.2 MujeebSons
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Offered
12.2.3 MujeebSons Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 MujeebSons Latest Developments
12.3 Godfrey Phillips India
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Offered
12.3.3 Godfrey Phillips India Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Godfrey Phillips India Latest Developments
12.4 Eastern Tobacco
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Offered
12.4.3 Eastern Tobacco Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Eastern Tobacco Latest Developments
12.5 AL-WAHA
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Offered
12.5.3 AL-WAHA Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 AL-WAHA Latest Developments
12.6 Starbuzz
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Offered
12.6.3 Starbuzz Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Starbuzz Latest Developments
12.7 Al-Tawareg Tobacco
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Offered
12.7.3 Al-Tawareg Tobacco Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Al-Tawareg Tobacco Latest Developments
12.8 Mazaya
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Offered
12.8.3 Mazaya Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Mazaya Latest Developments
12.9 Shiazo
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Offered
12.9.3 Shiazo Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Shiazo Latest Developments
12.10 AlFakherdr
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Offered
12.10.3 AlFakherdr Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 AlFakherdr Latest Developments
12.11 Alchemisttobacco
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Offered
12.11.3 Alchemisttobacco Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Alchemisttobacco Latest Developments
12.12 Dekang
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Offered
12.12.3 Dekang Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Dekang Latest Developments
12.13 Fumari
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Offered
12.13.3 Fumari Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Fumari Latest Developments
12.14 Fantasia
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Offered
12.14.3 Fantasia Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Fantasia Latest Developments
12.15 Cloud Tobacco
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Offered
12.15.3 Cloud Tobacco Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Cloud Tobacco Latest Developments
12.16 AL RAYAN Hookah
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Offered
12.16.3 AL RAYAN Hookah Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 AL RAYAN Hookah Latest Developments
12.17 Haze Tobacco
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Offered
12.17.3 Haze Tobacco Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Haze Tobacco Latest Developments
12.18 Social Smoke
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Offered
12.18.3 Social Smoke Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Social Smoke Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
