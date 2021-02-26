Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Market 2025 Trends, Top Manufactures, Market Dynamics, Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast

The Hook-and-Loop Fasteners market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hook-and-Loop Fasteners.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2679553

This report presents the worldwide Hook-and-Loop Fasteners market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Velcro (Hook & Loop)

3M

YKK

Dunlap

Paiho

Lovetex

HALCO

Krahnen?Gobbers

APLIX

DirecTex

Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Breakdown Data by Type

Nylon

Polyester

Others

Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Breakdown Data by Application

Footwears & Apparel

Transportation

Industrial

Medical

Others

Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Hook-and-Loop Fasteners manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hook-and-Loop Fasteners :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Hook-and-Loop Fasteners market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-hook-and-loop-fasteners-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Nylon

1.4.3 Polyester

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Footwears & Apparel

1.5.3 Transportation

1.5.4 Industrial

1.5.5 Medical

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Market Size

2.1.1 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production 2014-2025

2.2 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Market

2.4 Key Trends for Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production by Regions

4.1 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production

4.2.2 United States Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production

4.3.2 Europe Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production

4.4.2 China Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production

4.5.2 Japan Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production by Type

6.2 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Revenue by Type

6.3 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Velcro (Hook & Loop)

8.1.1 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Product Description

8.1.5 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Recent Development

8.2 3M

8.2.1 3M Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 3M Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 3M Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Product Description

8.2.5 3M Recent Development

8.3 YKK

8.3.1 YKK Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 YKK Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 YKK Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Product Description

8.3.5 YKK Recent Development

8.4 Dunlap

8.4.1 Dunlap Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 Dunlap Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Dunlap Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Product Description

8.4.5 Dunlap Recent Development

8.5 Paiho

8.5.1 Paiho Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 Paiho Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Paiho Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Product Description

8.5.5 Paiho Recent Development

8.6 Lovetex

8.6.1 Lovetex Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 Lovetex Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Lovetex Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Product Description

8.6.5 Lovetex Recent Development

8.7 HALCO

8.7.1 HALCO Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 HALCO Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 HALCO Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Product Description

8.7.5 HALCO Recent Development

8.8 Krahnen?Gobbers

8.8.1 Krahnen?Gobbers Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 Krahnen?Gobbers Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Krahnen?Gobbers Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Product Description

8.8.5 Krahnen?Gobbers Recent Development

8.9 APLIX

8.9.1 APLIX Company Details

8.9.2 Company Overview

8.9.3 APLIX Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 APLIX Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Product Description

8.9.5 APLIX Recent Development

8.10 DirecTex

8.10.1 DirecTex Company Details

8.10.2 Company Overview

8.10.3 DirecTex Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 DirecTex Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Product Description

8.10.5 DirecTex Recent Development

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Sales Channels

11.2.2 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Distributors

11.3 Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Hook-and-Loop Fasteners Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2679553

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155