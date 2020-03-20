Global Home Textile Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Home Textile market will register a 3.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 167070 million by 2025, from $ 147790 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Home Textile business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Home Textile market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Home Textile value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Bedding

Curtain & Blind

Carpet

Towel

Kitchen Linen

Blanket

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Family Used

Commercial Used

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Shaw Industries

Mendale Home Textile

Mohawk

Springs Global

Sunvim

Welspun India Ltd

Fuanna

Luolai Home Textile

Shuixing Home Textile

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Zucchi

Veken Elite

GHCL

Loftex

Shandong Weiqiao

Evezary

Sheridan

Beyond Home Textile

American Textile

Violet Home Textile

Dohia

Tevel

Franco Manufacturing

Yunus

WestPoint Home

Lucky Textile

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Home Textile consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Home Textile market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Home Textile manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Home Textile with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Home Textile submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Home Textile Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Home Textile Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Home Textile Segment by Type

2.2.1 Bedding

2.2.2 Curtain & Blind

2.2.3 Carpet

2.2.4 Towel

2.2.5 Kitchen Linen

2.2.6 Blanket

2.3 Home Textile Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Home Textile Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Home Textile Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Home Textile Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Home Textile Segment by Application

2.4.1 Family Used

2.4.2 Commercial Used

2.5 Home Textile Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Home Textile Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Home Textile Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Home Textile Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Home Textile by Company

3.1 Global Home Textile Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Home Textile Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Home Textile Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Home Textile Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Home Textile Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Home Textile Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Home Textile Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Home Textile Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Home Textile Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Home Textile Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Home Textile by Regions

4.1 Home Textile by Regions

4.2 Americas Home Textile Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Home Textile Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Home Textile Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Home Textile Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Home Textile Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Home Textile Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Home Textile Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Home Textile Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Home Textile Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Home Textile Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Home Textile Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Home Textile Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Home Textile Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Home Textile Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Home Textile by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Home Textile Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Home Textile Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Home Textile Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Home Textile Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Home Textile by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Home Textile Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Home Textile Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Home Textile Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Home Textile Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Home Textile Distributors

10.3 Home Textile Customer

11 Global Home Textile Market Forecast

11.1 Global Home Textile Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Home Textile Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Home Textile Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Home Textile Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Home Textile Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Home Textile Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Shaw Industries

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Home Textile Product Offered

12.1.3 Shaw Industries Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Shaw Industries Latest Developments

12.2 Mendale Home Textile

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Home Textile Product Offered

12.2.3 Mendale Home Textile Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Mendale Home Textile Latest Developments

12.3 Mohawk

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Home Textile Product Offered

12.3.3 Mohawk Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Mohawk Latest Developments

12.4 Springs Global

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Home Textile Product Offered

12.4.3 Springs Global Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Springs Global Latest Developments

12.5 Sunvim

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Home Textile Product Offered

12.5.3 Sunvim Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Sunvim Latest Developments

12.6 Welspun India Ltd

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Home Textile Product Offered

12.6.3 Welspun India Ltd Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Welspun India Ltd Latest Developments

12.7 Fuanna

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Home Textile Product Offered

12.7.3 Fuanna Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Fuanna Latest Developments

12.8 Luolai Home Textile

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Home Textile Product Offered

12.8.3 Luolai Home Textile Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Luolai Home Textile Latest Developments

12.9 Shuixing Home Textile

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Home Textile Product Offered

12.9.3 Shuixing Home Textile Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Shuixing Home Textile Latest Developments

12.10 Ralph Lauren Corporation

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Home Textile Product Offered

12.10.3 Ralph Lauren Corporation Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Ralph Lauren Corporation Latest Developments

12.11 Zucchi

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Home Textile Product Offered

12.11.3 Zucchi Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Zucchi Latest Developments

12.12 Veken Elite

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Home Textile Product Offered

12.12.3 Veken Elite Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Veken Elite Latest Developments

12.13 GHCL

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Home Textile Product Offered

12.13.3 GHCL Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 GHCL Latest Developments

12.14 Loftex

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Home Textile Product Offered

12.14.3 Loftex Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Loftex Latest Developments

12.15 Shandong Weiqiao

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Home Textile Product Offered

12.15.3 Shandong Weiqiao Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Shandong Weiqiao Latest Developments

12.16 Evezary

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Home Textile Product Offered

12.16.3 Evezary Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Evezary Latest Developments

12.17 Sheridan

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Home Textile Product Offered

12.17.3 Sheridan Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Sheridan Latest Developments

12.18 Beyond Home Textile

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Home Textile Product Offered

12.18.3 Beyond Home Textile Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Beyond Home Textile Latest Developments

12.19 American Textile

12.19.1 Company Information

12.19.2 Home Textile Product Offered

12.19.3 American Textile Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.19.4 Main Business Overview

12.19.5 American Textile Latest Developments

12.20 Violet Home Textile

12.20.1 Company Information

12.20.2 Home Textile Product Offered

12.20.3 Violet Home Textile Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.20.4 Main Business Overview

12.20.5 Violet Home Textile Latest Developments

12.21 Dohia

12.21.1 Company Information

12.21.2 Home Textile Product Offered

12.21.3 Dohia Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.21.4 Main Business Overview

12.21.5 Dohia Latest Developments

12.22 Tevel

12.22.1 Company Information

12.22.2 Home Textile Product Offered

12.22.3 Tevel Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.22.4 Main Business Overview

12.22.5 Tevel Latest Developments

12.23 Franco Manufacturing

12.23.1 Company Information

12.23.2 Home Textile Product Offered

12.23.3 Franco Manufacturing Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.23.4 Main Business Overview

12.23.5 Franco Manufacturing Latest Developments

12.24 Yunus

12.24.1 Company Information

12.24.2 Home Textile Product Offered

12.24.3 Yunus Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.24.4 Main Business Overview

12.24.5 Yunus Latest Developments

12.25 WestPoint Home

12.25.1 Company Information

12.25.2 Home Textile Product Offered

12.25.3 WestPoint Home Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.25.4 Main Business Overview

12.25.5 WestPoint Home Latest Developments

12.26 Lucky Textile

12.26.1 Company Information

12.26.2 Home Textile Product Offered

12.26.3 Lucky Textile Home Textile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.26.4 Main Business Overview

12.26.5 Lucky Textile Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

