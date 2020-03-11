Global Home Builder CRM Software Market 2020 – Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Home Builder CRM Software market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Home Builder CRM Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Home Builder CRM Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Home Builder CRM Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud-based

On-premises

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Buildertrend

CoConstruct

Procore

Contractor Foreman

UDA Technologies

Jonas Premier

Acumatica

Visual Planning

Smartsheet

MarkSystems

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Home Builder CRM Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Home Builder CRM Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Home Builder CRM Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Home Builder CRM Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Home Builder CRM Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Home Builder CRM Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Home Builder CRM Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Home Builder CRM Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Home Builder CRM Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.2.2 On-premises

2.3 Home Builder CRM Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Home Builder CRM Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Home Builder CRM Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Home Builder CRM Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

2.4.2 Large Enterprises

2.5 Home Builder CRM Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Home Builder CRM Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Home Builder CRM Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Home Builder CRM Software by Players

3.1 Global Home Builder CRM Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Home Builder CRM Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Home Builder CRM Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Home Builder CRM Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Home Builder CRM Software by Regions

4.1 Home Builder CRM Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Home Builder CRM Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Home Builder CRM Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Home Builder CRM Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Home Builder CRM Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Home Builder CRM Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Home Builder CRM Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Home Builder CRM Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Home Builder CRM Software Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Home Builder CRM Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Home Builder CRM Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Home Builder CRM Software by Countries

7.2 Europe Home Builder CRM Software Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Home Builder CRM Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Home Builder CRM Software by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Home Builder CRM Software Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Home Builder CRM Software Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Home Builder CRM Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global Home Builder CRM Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Home Builder CRM Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Home Builder CRM Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Home Builder CRM Software Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Home Builder CRM Software Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Buildertrend

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Home Builder CRM Software Product Offered

11.1.3 Buildertrend Home Builder CRM Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Buildertrend News

11.2 CoConstruct

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Home Builder CRM Software Product Offered

11.2.3 CoConstruct Home Builder CRM Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 CoConstruct News

11.3 Procore

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Home Builder CRM Software Product Offered

11.3.3 Procore Home Builder CRM Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Procore News

11.4 Contractor Foreman

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Home Builder CRM Software Product Offered

11.4.3 Contractor Foreman Home Builder CRM Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Contractor Foreman News

11.5 UDA Technologies

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Home Builder CRM Software Product Offered

11.5.3 UDA Technologies Home Builder CRM Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 UDA Technologies News

11.6 Jonas Premier

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Home Builder CRM Software Product Offered

11.6.3 Jonas Premier Home Builder CRM Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Jonas Premier News

11.7 Acumatica

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Home Builder CRM Software Product Offered

11.7.3 Acumatica Home Builder CRM Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Acumatica News

11.8 Visual Planning

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Home Builder CRM Software Product Offered

11.8.3 Visual Planning Home Builder CRM Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Visual Planning News

11.9 Smartsheet

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Home Builder CRM Software Product Offered

11.9.3 Smartsheet Home Builder CRM Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Smartsheet News

11.10 MarkSystems

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Home Builder CRM Software Product Offered

11.10.3 MarkSystems Home Builder CRM Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 MarkSystems News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

