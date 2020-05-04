Global High Performance Data Analytics Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Global High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market research report utilizes a SWOT analysis as well as Porter’s Five Forces analysis to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates are mentioned in the report. The report also studies the various inhibitors as well as motivators of the Global High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market in both quantitative and qualitative manners in order to provide accurate information to the readers.

Market Analysis: Global High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market

Global high performance data analytics (HPDA) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 235.48 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased focus and need for providing real-time analysis of large sets of data.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the high performance data analytics (HPDA) market are Intel Corporation; Cisco; IBM Corporation; Cray Inc.; TABLEAU SOFTWARE; Software AG; Teradata; Oracle; Atos SE; Red Hat, Inc.; Microsoft; Juniper Networks, Inc.; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; SAP SE; SAS Institute Inc.; MicroStrategy Incorporated; Dell; Google; Datameer, Inc.; Splunk Inc. and ALTERYX, INC.

Conducts Overall Global High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Data Type (Unstructured, Semi-Structured, Structured), Deployment Model (On-Premises, On-Demand), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Academia & Research, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utility, Retail & Consumer Goods, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecommunications, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market

High-performance data analytics can be defined as the technology which is based on the high-performance computing system which helps in analyzation of patterns and provision of valuable information from large data. This technology processes high-level of software speeds which are more than a teraflop, which results in quicker examination and thereby quicker results of analysis of the data sets.

Market Drivers:

Higher processing speed and quicker analysis time associated with this technology amid significant rise in the amount of data generated globally is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Significant rise in the generation of data/information from a number of end-use industries; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Requirement of large capital funding for investment and integration of these systems; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Complications and problems faced in programming of these systems are factors expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Software AG announced that they had acquired TreadMiner NV, which will help in complementing the service and product offerings already available with Software AG. TreadMiner NV is a web-based analytics platform providing patterns, and any irregularities in the production of various organizations.

In August 2016, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP announced that they had agreed to acquire SGI, for an approximate amount of USD 275 million. This acquisition will help in establishing a global leader of Hewlett Packard for providing high-performance computing solutions such as, analytics, data management for various industrial verticals.

Competitive Analysis: Global High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market

Global high performance data analytics (HPDA) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of high performance data analytics (HPDA) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

