Global High-Performance Computing Software Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

Global High-Performance Computing Software Market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025). Factors, such as increasing investments in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and engineering demand for Electronic Design Automation (EDA) are likely to drive the market over the forecast period. Countries, such as the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, and China, among others, have recognized the importance of such technologies as a key driver of economic growth, and are potential markets for the HPC software, which support these initiatives while maintaining cost and performance efficiencies.

– The surging demand for short product development cycles (PLCs), along with a need to maintain persistent quality becomes nearly impossible to address in real-time without the use of the right tools and advanced technologies.

– The adoption of high-performance computing (HPC) systems with computer-aided engineering (CAE) software for high-fidelity modeling simulation is on the rise among various industries such as automotive, discrete manufacturing and healthcare robotics.

– Moreover, cloud-based HPC solutions are gaining traction in the market due to their cost-effective pay-as-you-go pricing model. Predominantly, government agencies, research institutions, and universities are likely to benefit from cloud-based HPC solutions.

Scope of the Global High-Performance Computing Software Market Report

High-performance computing (HPC) software includes various software suits based upon their applications such as operating system, software for coding and development, system management, and virtualization. Some other All these software can be deployed in the on-premise environment as well as on a hosted cloud platform.

Key Market Trends

Cloud Based High-Performance Computing Software is Driving the Growth

– Enterprises across regions are deciding to rent HPC applications via the cloud to solve complex mathematical modeling problems, as they see benefits beyond costs. As a result, the cloud high-performance computing (HPC) has seen an uptick in the past few years.

– Cloud HPC providers are gaining significant returns, by maintaining competitive costs, rapid innovation, and portfolio expansions. For instance, Microsoft acquired Cycle Computing, a US-based company that provides software for orchestrating computing and storage resources in cloud environments, to upgrade its FPGA-accelerated Azure cloud. Microsoft’s long-term strategy appears to move toward an FPGA approach.

– According to the report of Eurostat (European Commission), European enterprises have shown a growth of 8%-10% for cloud adoption over the period 2014 – 2018. Major European countries who were spotted up in the list are Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Netherlands, and the UK.

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region

– The region’s strong manufacturing industry and investments in technologies driving HPC, such as IoT and AI, are likely to make it a lucrative market for cloud HPC vendors. Vendors have made significant investments to cater to Asia-Pacific’s robust manufacturing sector, which increasingly relies on simulation and cloud computing to lower production costs, and improve operational effectiveness, in order to maintain their competitiveness in the global market.

– Specifically, China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia are creating huge potential for HPC software in the coming years. The Chinese government has declared to invest USD 47 billion in its semiconductor industry to cut out non-indigenous devices in the process of manufacturing and design, which will eventually create potential space for high-performance computing technology in the country for the forecast period.

– In 2018, Japan has upgraded one of its meteorology center with high-performance computing technology with an investment of USD 36 million and has a plan to invest more USD 54 million over the next five years.

Competitive Landscape

As some regional, as well as global players, are dominating the market with their technological expertise in the high-performance computing software solution, the global market for high-performance computing software is expected to be consolidated in nature. Amazon Web Services Inc., ANSYS, Inc., Dassault Systemes, Dell EMC, Google Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation are some of the major players present in the current market. All these players are involved in competitive strategic developments such as partnerships, new product innovation and market expansion to gain leadership positions in the global high-performance computing software market.

– November 2018 – Oracle Corporation introduced an advanced cloud platform to help enterprises in building their mission-critical high-performance computing solution. Users can leverage the Oracle cloud for any high-performance computing (HPC) workload.

– February 2018 – Dell EMC announced three new servers designed for software-defined environments, edge and high-performance computing (HPC). The PowerEdge R6415, PowerEdge R7415, and PowerEdge R7425 to expand the 14th generation of the Dell EMC PowerEdge server portfolio with new capabilities to address the demanding workload requirements of a modern data center. All three rack servers with the AMD EPYC processor offer scalable platforms with an improved total cost of ownership (TCO).

Companies Mentioned:

– Amazon Web Services Inc.

– ANSYS, Inc.

– Dassault Systemes

– Dell EMC

– Google Inc.

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

– IBM Corporation

– Intel Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Cloud Based High-Performance Computing Software is Driving the Growth

4.3.2 Innovation in Virtualization Technology

4.3.3 Expansion and Diversification of IT Industry

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Data Security Concerns in High Availability Cloud Model

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment Type

5.1.1 On-premise

5.1.2 Cloud

5.2 By Industrial Application

5.2.1 Aerospace & Defense

5.2.2 Energy & Utilities

5.2.3 BFSI

5.2.4 Media & Entertainment

5.2.5 Manufacturing

5.2.6 Life-science & Healthcare

5.2.7 Other Industrial Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amazon Web Services Inc.

6.1.2 ANSYS, Inc.

6.1.3 Dassault Systemes

6.1.4 Dell EMC

6.1.5 Google Inc.

6.1.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

6.1.7 IBM Corporation

6.1.8 Intel Corporation

6.1.9 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.10 Oracle Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

