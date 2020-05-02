Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market 2020: Demand, Key Driven Factors, Market Scenario, Top Manufacturers Analysis Overview 2025

In 2017, the global High Performance Computing (HPC) Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2339383
This report focuses on the global High Performance Computing (HPC) Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the High Performance Computing (HPC) Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Microsoft
Dell
Amazon Web Services
Intel
Penguin Computing
Sabalcore Computing
Adaptive Computing
Gompute
Univa
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Public Cloud HPC
Private Cloud HPC
Hybrid Cloud HPC
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global High Performance Computing (HPC) Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the High Performance Computing (HPC) Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of High Performance Computing (HPC) Services are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-high-performance-computing-hpc-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Public Cloud HPC
1.4.3 Private Cloud HPC
1.4.4 Hybrid Cloud HPC
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)
1.5.3 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size
2.2 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Key Players in United States
5.3 United States High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Type
5.4 United States High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Key Players in China
7.3 China High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Type
7.4 China High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Key Players in India
10.3 India High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Type
10.4 India High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 Microsoft
12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Introduction
12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.3 Google
12.3.1 Google Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Introduction
12.3.4 Google Revenue in High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Google Recent Development
12.4 Dell
12.4.1 Dell Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Introduction
12.4.4 Dell Revenue in High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Dell Recent Development
12.5 Amazon Web Services
12.5.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Introduction
12.5.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development
12.6 Intel
12.6.1 Intel Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Introduction
12.6.4 Intel Revenue in High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Intel Recent Development
12.7 Penguin Computing
12.7.1 Penguin Computing Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Introduction
12.7.4 Penguin Computing Revenue in High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Penguin Computing Recent Development
12.8 Sabalcore Computing
12.8.1 Sabalcore Computing Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Introduction
12.8.4 Sabalcore Computing Revenue in High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Sabalcore Computing Recent Development
12.9 Adaptive Computing
12.9.1 Adaptive Computing Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Introduction
12.9.4 Adaptive Computing Revenue in High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Adaptive Computing Recent Development
12.10 Gompute
12.10.1 Gompute Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Introduction
12.10.4 Gompute Revenue in High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Gompute Recent Development
12.11 Univa
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2339383
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155