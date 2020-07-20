The Global High End Copper Foil market is expected to grow with a substantial CAGR, during the forecast period, 2020–2026. The demand for consumer gadgets, such as smartphones, PCs, tablets, and medical electronics products is surging exponentially, across the world. This is the key factor responsible for driving the market growth.

Copper foil is manufactured by copper with a certain proportion of the other metals, is a type of electrolysis material in cool type, and it is a kind of thin and continuous metallic coil subsided on the base of the circuit board. High-end Copper Foil is a type of copper oil which has performance of high quality, high density, and malleability as well as good oxidation resistance in the high temperature. Besides, thickness of high-end copper foil must be homogeneous.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

High-end copper foils are utilized in the manufacturing of single- and double-sided printed circuit boards (PCBs). It is known that PCBs are integral part of electronics today. This is the key factor anticipated to drive the market growth, during the forecast period.

With the rising global population and surging disposable income of individuals, the demand for electronics devices, such as tablets, cell phones, mobile radios, electronic warfare apparatus, and guidance control systems is increasing. This factor is expected to drive the market growth, throughout the forecast period.

The growing requirement for efficient high-end copper foil in the electronic market spaces along with improvement in living standards of people is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players include Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co. Ltd., The Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., JX Nippon Mining and Metals Corporation, Fukuda Metal Foil and Powder Co. Ltd., Chang Chun Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Targray Technology International Inc., Olin Brass (Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc.), Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., SH Copper Products Co. Ltd., Doosan Corporation, Civen Metal Material (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., and UACJ Foil Corporation.

The global High End Copper Foil market has been segmented on the basis of:

Product Types

Rolled Copper Foil

Electrolytic Copper Foil

Applications

Printed Circuit Board

Lithium-ion Batteries

Other

Regions

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology High End Copper Foil Market Overview Global High End Copper Foil Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global High End Copper Foil Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global High End Copper Foil Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global High End Copper Foil Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North High End Copper Foil Market Analysis and Forecast Latin High End Copper Foil Market Analysis and Forecast Europe High End Copper Foil Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific High End Copper Foil Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa High End Copper Foil Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

