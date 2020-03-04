Global Heating Pad Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Heating Pad market will register a 4.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 119.5 million by 2025, from $ 98.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Heating Pad business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Heating Pad market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Heating Pad value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Microwavable Heating Pads

Electric Heating Pads

Chemical Heating Pads

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home Use

Medical Use

Commercial Use

Other Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Sunbeam

Beady Heat Therapy

Carex

PureRelief

Thermalon

Walgreens

Drive Medical

Milliard

Kaz

Nature Creation

Conair

Dongguan Yongqi

Dongguan Yu Xin Electronic

BodyMed

Thrive

Sunny Bay

Beurer

Chattanooga Medical Supply

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Heating Pad consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Heating Pad market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Heating Pad manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Heating Pad with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Heating Pad submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Heating Pad Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Heating Pad Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Heating Pad Segment by Type

2.2.1 Microwavable Heating Pads

2.2.2 Electric Heating Pads

2.2.3 Chemical Heating Pads

2.3 Heating Pad Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Heating Pad Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Heating Pad Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Heating Pad Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Heating Pad Segment by Application

2.4.1 Home Use

2.4.2 Medical Use

2.4.3 Commercial Use

2.4.4 Other Use

2.5 Heating Pad Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Heating Pad Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Heating Pad Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Heating Pad Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Heating Pad by Company

3.1 Global Heating Pad Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Heating Pad Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Heating Pad Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Heating Pad Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Heating Pad Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Heating Pad Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Heating Pad Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Heating Pad Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Heating Pad Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Heating Pad Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Heating Pad by Regions

4.1 Heating Pad by Regions

4.2 Americas Heating Pad Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Heating Pad Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Heating Pad Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Heating Pad Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Heating Pad Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Heating Pad Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Heating Pad Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Heating Pad Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Heating Pad Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Heating Pad Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Heating Pad Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Heating Pad Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Heating Pad Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Heating Pad Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Heating Pad by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Heating Pad Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Heating Pad Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Heating Pad Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Heating Pad Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Heating Pad by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Heating Pad Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Heating Pad Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Heating Pad Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Heating Pad Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Heating Pad Distributors

10.3 Heating Pad Customer

11 Global Heating Pad Market Forecast

11.1 Global Heating Pad Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Heating Pad Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Heating Pad Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Heating Pad Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Heating Pad Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Heating Pad Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Sunbeam

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Heating Pad Product Offered

12.1.3 Sunbeam Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Sunbeam Latest Developments

12.2 Beady Heat Therapy

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Heating Pad Product Offered

12.2.3 Beady Heat Therapy Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Beady Heat Therapy Latest Developments

12.3 Carex

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Heating Pad Product Offered

12.3.3 Carex Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Carex Latest Developments

12.4 PureRelief

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Heating Pad Product Offered

12.4.3 PureRelief Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 PureRelief Latest Developments

12.5 Thermalon

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Heating Pad Product Offered

12.5.3 Thermalon Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Thermalon Latest Developments

12.6 Walgreens

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Heating Pad Product Offered

12.6.3 Walgreens Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Walgreens Latest Developments

12.7 Drive Medical

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Heating Pad Product Offered

12.7.3 Drive Medical Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Drive Medical Latest Developments

12.8 Milliard

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Heating Pad Product Offered

12.8.3 Milliard Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Milliard Latest Developments

12.9 Kaz

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Heating Pad Product Offered

12.9.3 Kaz Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Kaz Latest Developments

12.10 Nature Creation

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Heating Pad Product Offered

12.10.3 Nature Creation Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Nature Creation Latest Developments

12.11 Conair

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Heating Pad Product Offered

12.11.3 Conair Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 Conair Latest Developments

12.12 Dongguan Yongqi

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Heating Pad Product Offered

12.12.3 Dongguan Yongqi Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Dongguan Yongqi Latest Developments

12.13 Dongguan Yu Xin Electronic

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Heating Pad Product Offered

12.13.3 Dongguan Yu Xin Electronic Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 Dongguan Yu Xin Electronic Latest Developments

12.14 BodyMed

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Heating Pad Product Offered

12.14.3 BodyMed Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 BodyMed Latest Developments

12.15 Thrive

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Heating Pad Product Offered

12.15.3 Thrive Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 Thrive Latest Developments

12.16 Sunny Bay

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Heating Pad Product Offered

12.16.3 Sunny Bay Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 Sunny Bay Latest Developments

12.17 Beurer

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Heating Pad Product Offered

12.17.3 Beurer Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 Beurer Latest Developments

12.18 Chattanooga Medical Supply

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Heating Pad Product Offered

12.18.3 Chattanooga Medical Supply Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 Chattanooga Medical Supply Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

