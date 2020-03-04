Global Heating Pad Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Heating Pad market will register a 4.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 119.5 million by 2025, from $ 98.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Heating Pad business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Heating Pad market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Heating Pad value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Microwavable Heating Pads
Electric Heating Pads
Chemical Heating Pads
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Home Use
Medical Use
Commercial Use
Other Use
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Sunbeam
Beady Heat Therapy
Carex
PureRelief
Thermalon
Walgreens
Drive Medical
Milliard
Kaz
Nature Creation
Conair
Dongguan Yongqi
Dongguan Yu Xin Electronic
BodyMed
Thrive
Sunny Bay
Beurer
Chattanooga Medical Supply
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Heating Pad consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Heating Pad market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Heating Pad manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Heating Pad with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Heating Pad submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Heating Pad Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Heating Pad Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Heating Pad Segment by Type
2.2.1 Microwavable Heating Pads
2.2.2 Electric Heating Pads
2.2.3 Chemical Heating Pads
2.3 Heating Pad Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Heating Pad Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Heating Pad Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Heating Pad Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Heating Pad Segment by Application
2.4.1 Home Use
2.4.2 Medical Use
2.4.3 Commercial Use
2.4.4 Other Use
2.5 Heating Pad Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Heating Pad Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Heating Pad Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Heating Pad Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Heating Pad by Company
3.1 Global Heating Pad Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Heating Pad Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Heating Pad Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Heating Pad Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Heating Pad Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Heating Pad Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Heating Pad Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Heating Pad Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Heating Pad Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Heating Pad Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Heating Pad by Regions
4.1 Heating Pad by Regions
4.2 Americas Heating Pad Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Heating Pad Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Heating Pad Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Heating Pad Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Heating Pad Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Heating Pad Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Heating Pad Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Heating Pad Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Heating Pad Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Heating Pad Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Heating Pad Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Heating Pad Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Heating Pad Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Heating Pad Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Heating Pad by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Heating Pad Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Heating Pad Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Heating Pad Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Heating Pad Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Heating Pad by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Heating Pad Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Heating Pad Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Heating Pad Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Heating Pad Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Heating Pad Distributors
10.3 Heating Pad Customer
11 Global Heating Pad Market Forecast
11.1 Global Heating Pad Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Heating Pad Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Heating Pad Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Heating Pad Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Heating Pad Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Heating Pad Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Sunbeam
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Heating Pad Product Offered
12.1.3 Sunbeam Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Sunbeam Latest Developments
12.2 Beady Heat Therapy
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Heating Pad Product Offered
12.2.3 Beady Heat Therapy Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Beady Heat Therapy Latest Developments
12.3 Carex
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Heating Pad Product Offered
12.3.3 Carex Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Carex Latest Developments
12.4 PureRelief
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Heating Pad Product Offered
12.4.3 PureRelief Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 PureRelief Latest Developments
12.5 Thermalon
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Heating Pad Product Offered
12.5.3 Thermalon Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Thermalon Latest Developments
12.6 Walgreens
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Heating Pad Product Offered
12.6.3 Walgreens Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Walgreens Latest Developments
12.7 Drive Medical
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Heating Pad Product Offered
12.7.3 Drive Medical Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Drive Medical Latest Developments
12.8 Milliard
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Heating Pad Product Offered
12.8.3 Milliard Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Milliard Latest Developments
12.9 Kaz
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Heating Pad Product Offered
12.9.3 Kaz Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Kaz Latest Developments
12.10 Nature Creation
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Heating Pad Product Offered
12.10.3 Nature Creation Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Nature Creation Latest Developments
12.11 Conair
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Heating Pad Product Offered
12.11.3 Conair Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Conair Latest Developments
12.12 Dongguan Yongqi
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Heating Pad Product Offered
12.12.3 Dongguan Yongqi Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Dongguan Yongqi Latest Developments
12.13 Dongguan Yu Xin Electronic
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Heating Pad Product Offered
12.13.3 Dongguan Yu Xin Electronic Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 Dongguan Yu Xin Electronic Latest Developments
12.14 BodyMed
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Heating Pad Product Offered
12.14.3 BodyMed Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 BodyMed Latest Developments
12.15 Thrive
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Heating Pad Product Offered
12.15.3 Thrive Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 Thrive Latest Developments
12.16 Sunny Bay
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Heating Pad Product Offered
12.16.3 Sunny Bay Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Sunny Bay Latest Developments
12.17 Beurer
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Heating Pad Product Offered
12.17.3 Beurer Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Beurer Latest Developments
12.18 Chattanooga Medical Supply
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Heating Pad Product Offered
12.18.3 Chattanooga Medical Supply Heating Pad Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 Chattanooga Medical Supply Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
