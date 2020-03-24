Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market, Key Companies Profile, Market Size Estimation, Consumption, Supply & Demand Analysis by 2025

The Report takes stock of the Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
Health informatics is a multidisciplinary field of science that uses information technology to improve the functions of health care with the help of higher quality and higher efficiency. It includes disciplines such as computer science, behavioral science and management science. It is also known as medical informatics, biomedical informatics, nursing informatics, or clinical informatics. Patient monitoring devices monitor patient’s health and assist the medical practitioners in deciding the treatment regimen and also track the disease progression during the treatment. These devices are useful in the management of post-acute care and chronic diseases.
In 2018, the global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Philips
GE Healthcare
Mindray
Nihon Kohden
Schiller
BPL Medical Technologies
Medtronic
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Metropolitan and Urban Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities
Rural Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities
Market segment by Application, split into
Ambulatory Care Centers
Home Healthcare
Hospitals
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Metropolitan and Urban Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities
1.4.3 Rural Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Ambulatory Care Centers
1.5.3 Home Healthcare
1.5.4 Hospitals
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size
2.2 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Key Players in China
7.3 China Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Type
7.4 China Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Key Players in India
10.3 India Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Type
10.4 India Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Philips
12.1.1 Philips Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Introduction
12.1.4 Philips Revenue in Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Philips Recent Development
12.2 GE Healthcare
12.2.1 GE Healthcare Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Introduction
12.2.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
12.3 Mindray
12.3.1 Mindray Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Introduction
12.3.4 Mindray Revenue in Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Mindray Recent Development
12.4 Nihon Kohden
12.4.1 Nihon Kohden Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Introduction
12.4.4 Nihon Kohden Revenue in Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Nihon Kohden Recent Development
12.5 Schiller
12.5.1 Schiller Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Introduction
12.5.4 Schiller Revenue in Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Schiller Recent Development
12.6 BPL Medical Technologies
12.6.1 BPL Medical Technologies Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Introduction
12.6.4 BPL Medical Technologies Revenue in Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 BPL Medical Technologies Recent Development
12.7 Medtronic
12.7.1 Medtronic Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Introduction
12.7.4 Medtronic Revenue in Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Medtronic Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
