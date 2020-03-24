Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market, Key Companies Profile, Market Size Estimation, Consumption, Supply & Demand Analysis by 2025

The Report takes stock of the Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3256020

Health informatics is a multidisciplinary field of science that uses information technology to improve the functions of health care with the help of higher quality and higher efficiency. It includes disciplines such as computer science, behavioral science and management science. It is also known as medical informatics, biomedical informatics, nursing informatics, or clinical informatics. Patient monitoring devices monitor patient’s health and assist the medical practitioners in deciding the treatment regimen and also track the disease progression during the treatment. These devices are useful in the management of post-acute care and chronic diseases.

In 2018, the global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Philips

GE Healthcare

Mindray

Nihon Kohden

Schiller

BPL Medical Technologies

Medtronic

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Metropolitan and Urban Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

Rural Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

Market segment by Application, split into

Ambulatory Care Centers

Home Healthcare

Hospitals

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-healthcare-informatics-and-patient-monitoring-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Metropolitan and Urban Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

1.4.3 Rural Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Ambulatory Care Centers

1.5.3 Home Healthcare

1.5.4 Hospitals

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size

2.2 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Key Players in China

7.3 China Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Type

7.4 China Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Key Players in India

10.3 India Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Type

10.4 India Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Philips

12.1.1 Philips Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Introduction

12.1.4 Philips Revenue in Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Philips Recent Development

12.2 GE Healthcare

12.2.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Introduction

12.2.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

12.3 Mindray

12.3.1 Mindray Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Introduction

12.3.4 Mindray Revenue in Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Mindray Recent Development

12.4 Nihon Kohden

12.4.1 Nihon Kohden Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Introduction

12.4.4 Nihon Kohden Revenue in Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Nihon Kohden Recent Development

12.5 Schiller

12.5.1 Schiller Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Introduction

12.5.4 Schiller Revenue in Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Schiller Recent Development

12.6 BPL Medical Technologies

12.6.1 BPL Medical Technologies Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Introduction

12.6.4 BPL Medical Technologies Revenue in Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 BPL Medical Technologies Recent Development

12.7 Medtronic

12.7.1 Medtronic Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Introduction

12.7.4 Medtronic Revenue in Healthcare Informatics and Patient Monitoring Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Medtronic Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3256020

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155