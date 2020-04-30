Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market 2020-2027 Boosting the Growth Worldwide || Leading Players – IBM Corporation, Microsoft, CognitiveScale, Numenta, Vicarious, Apixio;

Healthcare cognitive computing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 34.12% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing demand for personalized healthcare is the major factor which will create new opportunity for the market.

The major players covered in the healthcare cognitive computing market report are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, CognitiveScale, Numenta, Vicarious, Apixio, Healthcare X.0, Enterra Solutions, Nuance Communications, Inc, Intel Corporation, MEDWHAT, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Analysis and Insights of Healthcare Cognitive Computing

Cognitive computing is widely used in the healthcare industry so that doctors can easily treat their patient using the past data and identify any risks and frauds. These computing have the ability to manage complex and large amount of data.

Rising cases of chronic diseases and rising cases of cancer are enhancing the growth of this market. Some of the other factors which are affecting the growth of the market are growing demand for gene- specific treatment, advancement in the healthcare industry, rising adoption of third computing platforms, rising clinical trials & drug discoveries and growing usage of cognitive computing for better patient understanding which is expected to drive the market growth.

Factors such as high investment cost and dearth of proper digital health infrastructure is hampering the growth of the healthcare cognitive computing market.

This healthcare cognitive computing market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research healthcare cognitive computing market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market Scope and Market Size

Healthcare cognitive computing market is segmented of the basis of technology, end- users and deployment model. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of technology, the healthcare cognitive computing market is segmented into natural learning processing, information retrieval, automated reasoning, machine learning and others.

The healthcare cognitive computing market on the basis of end- users is segmented into hospitals, pharmaceutical, medical devices, insurance and other.

Deployment model segment of the healthcare cognitive market is segmented on the basis of cloud and on- premises.

Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market Country Level Analysis

Healthcare cognitive computing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by technology, end- users and deployment model as referenced above.

The countries covered in the healthcare cognitive computing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the healthcare cognitive computing market due to increasing R&D investment and favourable reimbursement policies, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing government support e- health and increasing healthcare expenditure.

The country section of the healthcare cognitive computing market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Healthcare cognitive computing market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for healthcare cognitive computing market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the healthcare cognitive computing market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Healthcare Cognitive Computing Market Share Analysis

Healthcare cognitive computing market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to healthcare cognitive computing market.

