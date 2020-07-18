The global healthcare business intelligence (BI) market was valued at USD 5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach over USD 12 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of more than 13% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising need to improve the overall business workflow in healthcare worldwide.

Business knowledge (BI) is an innovation driven procedure wherein, a wide scope of devices, applications, techniques, and advances are utilized by associations to gather information from both inside and outside sources, orchestrate it for investigation, create and run queries against the data. BI technologies offer historical, current, and future perspectives on business activities to the administrators, supervisors, and other corporate end clients so as to help with settling on better-educated business choices. Healthcare business intelligence is the conglomeration, investigation, and utilization of clinical, monetary, operational, and non-conventional information captured from inner and outer sources of the healthcare settings to settle on viable decision making.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Growing adoption of big data in the healthcare industry is driving the growth of the market.

Increasing number of patient registries is a favorable factor driving the market growth.

Expanding appropriation of data-driven decision-making is also a key factor driving the growth of the market.

Rising cost of implementation for the healthcare BI projects is acting as a restraint for the growth of the market.

Increasing cyber security concerns due large surface area of the network is a restraint in the market growth.

Rising number of compliances to various regulatory frameworks globally is a restraint for the growth of the market.

The unexplored markets of emerging economies and the use of latest technologies are opportunities for the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the other key players operating in the market include Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., Tableau Software Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Sisense Inc., Domo Inc., Looker Data Sciences Inc., and Infor Inc. The major market players gain edge in the market by activities of mergers & acquisitions and investing in research & development to offer various product offerings.

The global healthcare business intelligence (BI) market has been segmented on the basis of

Product types

Platforms

Software

Services

Functions

OLAP & Visualization

Performance Management

Query & Reporting

Deployments

On-premise

Hybrid

Cloud-based

End-users

Healthcare payers

Private Insurance Companies

Government Agencies

Employers and Private Exchanges

Healthcare providers

Hospitals

Physician Practices

Post-Acute Care Organizations

Ambulatory Care Settings

Healthcare manufacturers

Class I medical devices

Class II medical devices

Class III medical devices

Applications

Financial Analysis

Claims Processing

Revenue Cycle Management

Payment Integrity and Fraud, Waste, & Abuse (FWA)

Risk Adjustment and Risk Assessment

Clinical Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Workforce Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Operational Analysis

Quality Improvement and Clinical Benchmarking

Clinical Decision Support

Regulatory Reporting and Compliance

Comparative Effectiveness

Precision Health

Patient Care

Regions

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

North America

S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

France

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Overview Global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

