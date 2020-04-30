“Global Healthcare BPO Market is Growing at a Highest CAGR of 10.30% by 2025”

The Global Healthcare BPO Market is expected to reach USD 419.93 billion by 2025, from USD 191.68 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 10.30% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Global Healthcare BPO Market By Payer Service (Claims Management, Integrated Front-end Services and Back-office Operations, Member Management, Care Management, PDBA, HR Services), By Provider Service (Revenue Cycle Management, Patient Care), By Pharmaceutical Service (Manufacturing Services, R&D Services, Non-clinical Services), By Geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East, Africa, North America & South America) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Some of the major players operating in the global healthcare BPO market are Xerox Corporation, Hinduja Global Solutions, DSM Pharma, Accenture, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Wipro, Genpact, EXLService, Hewlett-Packard, Catalent, HCL, Conduent, Invensis, Infinit Healthcare, AGS Health, Inc Outsource2india, Omega Healthcare, Pacific Ventures, WNS, TeamHGS, Flatworld Solutions, Taskforce BPO, among others.

Market Definition:

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the global healthcare BPO market in the next 8 years.

The health care organizations are facing new challenges from an unpredictable global economy, where consumer expectations are growing every day. Major health care providers have been using business process outsourcing (BPO for better processes, speed transactions and reduced costs. Healthcare BPO involves certain job functions, which are done outside a company instead of having an in-house department handling the business operations by healthcare providers, payers and organizations. Healthcare BPO has many advantages like availability of skilled workforce at reduced cost and decrease in training and administrative expense. Moreover, healthcare BPO also provides standard patient care, with reduced cost required for infrastructure.

Healthcare service providers are dealing with many challenges, which hamper their work on administrative level. Invensis, a HIPAA compliant healthcare BPO services provider has offered customized solutions to remove the difficulties of these processes.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Regulatory changes in the US with the implementation of PPACA

Pressure to reduce rising healthcare costs

Shift to ICD-10 coding standards and upcoming ICD-11

Loss of revenue due to billing errors

Consolidation increasing in the healthcare industry

Rising need for structured processes and documentations

Hidden costs of outsourcing

Fear of losing visibility and control over the business process

Market Segmentation: Global Healthcare BPO Market

The global healthcare BPO market is segmented based on payer service, by provider service and by pharmaceutical service

Based on payer service , the global healthcare BPO market is segmented into claims management, integrated front-end services and back-office operations, member management, product development and business acquisition (PDBA), provider management, care management, billing & accounts management services and HR services

the global healthcare BPO market is segmented into claims management, integrated front-end services and back-office operations, member management, product development and business acquisition (PDBA), provider management, care management, billing & accounts management services and HR services On the basis of provider service, the global healthcare BPO market is segmented into revenue cycle management, patient enrolment & strategic planning and patient care. Patient care is further sub segmented into medical transcription, medical imaging and device monitoring.

On the basis of pharmaceutical service the global healthcare BPO market is segmented into manufacturing services, R&D services and non-clinical services. Non-clinical services are further sub segmented into sales & marketing services, SCM and other non-clinical services. Sales & marketing services are further sub segmented into analytics, marketing services, research, forecasting, and performance reporting.

Based on geography, the global healthcare BPO market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Healthcare BPO Market

The global healthcare BPO market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of healthcare BPO market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

