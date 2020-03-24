GLOBAL HEALTHCARE ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING MARKET 2020 INDUSTRY ANALYSIS BY OVERVIEW, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS, SALES, GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TILL 2025

THE RESEARCH REPORT EXPRESSED BY ORBISRESEARCH, THE MARKET HAS COME THROUGHOUT SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENT IN THE EXISTENCE AND CAN BE ANTICIPATED TO GROW SUBSTANTIALLY WITHIN THE PERIOD OF FORECAST.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/4311614

Market Overview

Additive manufacturing is regarded as the next industrial revolution in manufacturing, with high potential to provide cost-effective methods to achieve complex and customized medical parts and components, such as tissues, organs, orthopedic and cranial implants, dental prosthetics, and others. Demand for customized additive manufacturing is high as customized structures as more comfortable for patients. Moreover, patent expiration will lead to the end of monopolistic control of some companies over the market, making additive manufacturing products more competitive in the market, which will improve the quality of the product. These factors have helped the market grow.

However, the cost of additive manufacturing is still high which leads to affordability issues, especially in developing and underdeveloped countries. Also, there is a lack of skilled professionals to operate these machines. These factors have impeded the market growth.

Scope of the Report

Additive manufacturing is a transformative approach to industrial production that enables the creation of lighter, stronger parts and systems. In healthcare, this approach is used to create implants, instrument parts, and dummy body parts and organs.

In the report, a detailed analysis of the Infectious disease diagnostics market is provided. The market is evaluated by collating revenues generated across segments, categorized by technology, application, material, and geography.

Key Market Trends

Polymers are Expected to Register a High Growth

Polymers and their composites are one of the most widely used additive manufacturing materials due to the vast potential for various applications in healthcare.

Polymer-based additive manufacturing has been used for decades in creating prosthetic limb parts as well as medical instruments. These polymers are also used to make plasters specifically for each patient that not only hold the structure to ensure healing but are also comfortable as they can be customized for each patient. This is done through the use of a machine that combines additive manufacturing with 3D scanning procedures capable of scanning a patient’s limb and printing custom plasters in an incredibly short time. Moreover, polymers are also used in crafting hearing aids, preparing models that can aid in diagnosis and preoperative planning and preparing models of organs or specific body parts that can be developed for practice purposes to demonstrate various sensitive surgical procedures such as osteotomies.

According to WHO 2019 report on “Deafness and hearing loss”, There were 466 million people worldwide with hearing disability, and this number is expected to increase to over 900 million by 2050. Hence, as the number of cases of hearing disability increases the market is expected to increase in the future.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

North America has consisted of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The United States and Canada are one of the largest markets for the healthcare industry. Both countries s[end very amount towards healthcare, With the United States being one of the nations with high expenditure in healthcare (17.9% of GDP as per OECD).

In the United States, the number of newborn babies with deafness or hearing problem was nearly 2500 in 2005. This number was found to have increased to more than 6300 in 2016. Moreover, according to the Population Reference Bureau of the United States, the number of Americans ages 65 and older is projected to nearly double from 52 million in 2018 to 95 million by 2060. As the older population is more prone to hearing loss, the demand for hearing aid devices that are manufactured using additive manufacturing is expected to increase.

Competitive Landscape

The majority of the healthcare-related additive manufacturing structures are being manufactured by the global established key players. Market leaders with more funds for research and a better distribution system have established their position in the market. Moreover, Asia-pacific is witnessing the emergence of some small players due to the rise of awareness. This has also helped the market grow.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– General Electric

– 3D Systems, Inc.

– EnvisionTEC GMBH

– regenHU

– Allevi, Inc.

– Eos GmbH

– Materialise N.V.

– Stratasys LTD.

– Nanoscribe GmbH

– GPI Prototype and Manufacturing Services, LLC.

BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/HEALTHCARE-ADDITIVE-MANUFACTURING-MARKET-GROWTH-TRENDS-AND-FORECAST-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Demand For Customized additive manufacturing

4.2.2 Patent Expiration

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High costs associated with Additive Manufcaturing

4.3.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Stereolithography

5.1.2 Deposition Modeling

5.1.3 Electron Beam Melting

5.1.4 Laser Sintering

5.1.5 Jetting Technology

5.1.6 Laminated Object Manufacturing

5.1.7 Other Technology

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Medical Implants

5.2.2 Prosthetics

5.2.3 Wearable Devices

5.2.4 Others

5.3 By Material

5.3.1 Metals and Alloys

5.3.2 Polymers

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 General Electric

6.1.2 3D Systems, Inc.

6.1.3 EnvisionTEC GMBH

6.1.4 regenHU

6.1.5 Allevi, Inc.

6.1.6 Eos GmbH

6.1.7 Materialise N.V.

6.1.8 Stratasys LTD.

6.1.9 Nanoscribe GmbH

6.1.10 GPI Prototype and Manufacturing Services, LLC.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/4311614

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

