Global Headlight Control Module Market: Key Vendors, Global Share, Emerging Trends, Segmentation, Reliability & Insights for Next 5 Years

Market Analysis: Global Headlight Control Module Market

Global headlight control module market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4.79 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing advancements in the available technologies for lighting systems, coupled with easy installation and utilization features.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global headlight control module market are HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; Continental AG; Magneti Marelli S.p.A.; VALEO SERVICE; ZKW; Renesas Electronics Corporation; Lear Corporation; HYUNDAI MOBIS; Aptiv; Robert Bosch GmbH; NXP Semiconductors; DENSO CORPORATION; KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.; Signal Dynamics; Keboda; Transtech; KEETEC; OSRAM GmbH; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Magna International Inc.; Infineon Technologies AG; Guangzhou Yaopei Auto Parts Co.,Ltd; ORACLE LIGHTING; .

Conducts Overall Global Headlight Control Module Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Headlight Control Module Market By Technology (Halogen, LED, Xenon), Function (On/Off Function, Bending/Cornering, High Beam Assist, Headlight Levelling), Vehicle Type (PC, LCV), Vehicle Segment (A Segment, B Segment, C Segment, D Segment, E Segment, F Segment, SUV A Segment, SUV B Segment, SUV C Segment, SUV D Segment, SUV E Segment, MPV Segment), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Headlight Control Module Market

Headlight control module is an electronic controlling component installed in vehicles to control the lighting functions of the vehicle. This component is also responsible for controlling the functioning of horns in vehicles. This component is responsible for giving the signals to the respective power sources associated with the different lights when and if they are required to be illuminated.

Market Drivers:

Rapid rise in the preference for SUV vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of purchasing vehicles especially passenger vehicles is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising incomes of individuals in the Asia-Pacific region resulting in greater adoption of these products is also expected to augment the growth of the market

Better visualization and illumination while on difficult roads along with assistance for drivers while turning is also expected to foster growth of the market value

Market Restraints:

Requirement of replacing the complete LED lighting systems, if the bulb is fused or blown with no chances of repairing the lights; this factor is expected to restrict the market growth

Requirement of better and individual cooling system to improve the life-period of the lighting systems; this factor is also expected to restrict the market growth.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Magna International Inc. announced that they had agreed to acquire OLSA S.p.A. for 230 million euros. This acquisition will enable greater capabilities of Magna for automotive lighting, as they will be able to design, engineer, manufacture headlamps as well as other associated components. This acquisition will expand Magna’s manufacturing and engineering capabilities by extending the worldwide manufacturing facilities to 11 and 2 engineering centres.

In May 2018, LG Electronics announced that they had acquired ZKW Group for USD 1.31 billion. The acquisitions will result in greater capabilities of supplying lighting systems to autonomous vehicles and various other automotive. The deal is set as LG Electronics acquiring 70% share of ZKW while the remaining will be acquired by LG Corp. The Austrian company had also recently expanded a manufacturing facility in Silao, Mexico to better serve the North American market. This facility will be included in the deal which will help in greater manufacturing capabilities for LG Electronics in supplying lighting systems.

Competitive Analysis

Global headlight control module market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of headlight control module market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

