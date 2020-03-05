Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Analysis by Types, Application, Top Players, Regions, Industry Outlook 2020, Opportunities, Growth Trends & Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
NavInfo Co.,Ltd
TomTom
HERE Technologies
Electrobit
Intellias
Mapscape
Waymo
NVIDIA
Esri
Carmera
Civil Maps
DeepMap
Drive.ai
Mapbox
Mapper.ai
Mobileye
Oxbotica
Sanborn Map Company
Voxelmaps
LVL5
Zenrin
Atlatec
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
Embedded
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Car
Commercial Car
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Cloud-Based
1.4.3 Embedded
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Passenger Car
1.5.3 Commercial Car
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Players (Opinion Leaders)
Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)
3.2 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Revenue in 2019
3.3 HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
Chapter Five: HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
Chapter Six: North America
6.1 North America HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Seven: Europe
7.1 Europe HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eight: China
8.1 China HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Nine: Japan
9.1 Japan HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Eleven: India
11.1 India HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Twelve: Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
Chapter Thirteen: Key Players Profiles
13.1 NavInfo Co.,Ltd
13.1.1 NavInfo Co.,Ltd Company Details
13.1.2 NavInfo Co.,Ltd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 NavInfo Co.,Ltd HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction
13.1.4 NavInfo Co.,Ltd Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 NavInfo Co.,Ltd Recent Development
13.2 TomTom
13.2.1 TomTom Company Details
13.2.2 TomTom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 TomTom HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction
13.2.4 TomTom Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 TomTom Recent Development
13.3 HERE Technologies
13.3.1 HERE Technologies Company Details
13.3.2 HERE Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 HERE Technologies HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction
13.3.4 HERE Technologies Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 HERE Technologies Recent Development
13.4 Electrobit
13.4.1 Electrobit Company Details
13.4.2 Electrobit Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Electrobit HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction
13.4.4 Electrobit Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Electrobit Recent Development
13.5 Intellias
13.5.1 Intellias Company Details
13.5.2 Intellias Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Intellias HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction
13.5.4 Intellias Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Intellias Recent Development
13.6 Mapscape
13.6.1 Mapscape Company Details
13.6.2 Mapscape Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Mapscape HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction
13.6.4 Mapscape Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Mapscape Recent Development
13.7 Waymo
13.7.1 Waymo Company Details
13.7.2 Waymo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Waymo HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction
13.7.4 Waymo Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Waymo Recent Development
13.8 NVIDIA
13.8.1 NVIDIA Company Details
13.8.2 NVIDIA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 NVIDIA HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction
13.8.4 NVIDIA Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 NVIDIA Recent Development
13.9 Esri
13.9.1 Esri Company Details
13.9.2 Esri Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Esri HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction
13.9.4 Esri Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Esri Recent Development
13.10 Carmera
13.10.1 Carmera Company Details
13.10.2 Carmera Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Carmera HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction
13.10.4 Carmera Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Carmera Recent Development
13.11 Civil Maps
10.11.1 Civil Maps Company Details
10.11.2 Civil Maps Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Civil Maps HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction
10.11.4 Civil Maps Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Civil Maps Recent Development
13.12 DeepMap
10.12.1 DeepMap Company Details
10.12.2 DeepMap Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 DeepMap HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction
10.12.4 DeepMap Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 DeepMap Recent Development
13.13 Drive.ai
10.13.1 Drive.ai Company Details
10.13.2 Drive.ai Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Drive.ai HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction
10.13.4 Drive.ai Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Drive.ai Recent Development
13.14 Mapbox
10.14.1 Mapbox Company Details
10.14.2 Mapbox Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 Mapbox HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction
10.14.4 Mapbox Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Mapbox Recent Development
13.15 Mapper.ai
10.15.1 Mapper.ai Company Details
10.15.2 Mapper.ai Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 Mapper.ai HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction
10.15.4 Mapper.ai Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Mapper.ai Recent Development
13.16 Mobileye
10.16.1 Mobileye Company Details
10.16.2 Mobileye Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.16.3 Mobileye HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction
10.16.4 Mobileye Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Mobileye Recent Development
13.17 Oxbotica
10.17.1 Oxbotica Company Details
10.17.2 Oxbotica Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.17.3 Oxbotica HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction
10.17.4 Oxbotica Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Oxbotica Recent Development
13.18 Sanborn Map Company
10.18.1 Sanborn Map Company Company Details
10.18.2 Sanborn Map Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.18.3 Sanborn Map Company HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction
10.18.4 Sanborn Map Company Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Sanborn Map Company Recent Development
13.19 Voxelmaps
10.19.1 Voxelmaps Company Details
10.19.2 Voxelmaps Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.19.3 Voxelmaps HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction
10.19.4 Voxelmaps Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Voxelmaps Recent Development
13.20 LVL5
10.20.1 LVLChapter Five: Company Details
10.20.2 LVLChapter Five: Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.20.3 LVLChapter Five: HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction
10.20.4 LVLChapter Five: Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 LVLChapter Five: Recent Development
13.21 Zenrin
10.21.1 Zenrin Company Details
10.21.2 Zenrin Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.21.3 Zenrin HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction
10.21.4 Zenrin Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 Zenrin Recent Development
13.22 Atlatec
10.22.1 Atlatec Company Details
10.22.2 Atlatec Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.22.3 Atlatec HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Introduction
10.22.4 Atlatec Revenue in HD Map for Autonomous Vehicle Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 Atlatec Recent Development
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
