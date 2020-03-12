Global Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Growth, Demand, Size, Share, Industry Dynamics, Facts, Figures, Challenges & Opportunities

Orbis Research provides a knowledge regarding Porter’s Five Forces including substitutes, potential entrants, buyers, industry competitors, and suppliers with genuine information for understanding the global Hand Geometry Biometrics market. Furthermore, it offers full-fledged data of vendors including the profile, specifications of product, applications, annual performance in the industry, sales, revenue, investments, acquisitions and mergers, market size, market share, and more. The report analyzes and help explore the business by providing detailed insights about the targets qualified in the Hand Geometry Biometrics market. The report delivers competitive background and analysis of every individual competitor. Among other prominent players of the Hand Geometry Biometrics market, it offers appropriate information about market share data of the region across the globe, such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.

Security has been a key concern for enterprises, banks, government organizations, telecommunication and hospitals as well as for individuals to secure data and assets. Keys, identity badges, and numeric keypads are used to prevent unauthorised access. Hand geometry biometrics deals with the structure of palm and fingers of an individual, width of the fingers, and thickness of the palm. Hand geometry scanners with infrared light and reflectors can be used for capturing the image. Since these features of an individual are not unique, hand geometry biometrics is not considered to be a fruitful method for the identification and verification of individuals. However, organizations are integrating hand geometry biometrics with smart cards to ensure improved verification of individuals. Multimodal biometrics is also another technique that is being used for authenticating individuals.

The rising interest in biometric systems with multiple-point verification mechanism has a key impact on the global market. The technology used in hand geometry biometrics registers verification of several perimeters of the hand, including the finger length, the finger width and palm size. Unlike fingerprint biometrics, where unlawful access is still viable, it is nearly impossible to duplicate the print of an entire hand. Due to this, the hand geometry biometrics systems are being extensively implemented for authorisation operations.

Use of hand geometry biometrics in e-commerce industry is expected to grow opportunities for the market’s future. The contact-based technology in hand geometry biometrics devices will serve the purpose of customer identification on a larger scale, helping companies to create a better consumer database and facilitate other ventures with it. Implementing the system in cloud computing to address breach concerns is likely to influence development of new products and services.

In 2018, the global Hand Geometry Biometrics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Hand Geometry Biometrics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hand Geometry Biometrics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Allegion

ATR Systems

Honeywell Security

Tyco

Acroprint Time Recorder

Ibiosoft

Inception Technology

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Lengths of Finger

Width of Hand

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Defence

Finance & Banking

Immigration & Travel

Commercial Security

Home Security

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Hand Geometry Biometrics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Hand Geometry Biometrics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hand Geometry Biometrics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Lengths of Finger

1.4.3 Width of Hand

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Government

1.5.3 Defence

1.5.4 Finance & Banking

1.5.5 Immigration & Travel

1.5.6 Commercial Security

1.5.7 Home Security

1.5.8 Healthcare

1.5.9 Consumer Electronics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Size

2.2 Hand Geometry Biometrics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Hand Geometry Biometrics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Hand Geometry Biometrics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Hand Geometry Biometrics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Hand Geometry Biometrics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Hand Geometry Biometrics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Hand Geometry Biometrics Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Hand Geometry Biometrics Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Hand Geometry Biometrics Key Players in China

7.3 China Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Size by Type

7.4 China Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Hand Geometry Biometrics Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Hand Geometry Biometrics Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Hand Geometry Biometrics Key Players in India

10.3 India Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Size by Type

10.4 India Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Hand Geometry Biometrics Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Hand Geometry Biometrics Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Allegion

12.1.1 Allegion Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Hand Geometry Biometrics Introduction

12.1.4 Allegion Revenue in Hand Geometry Biometrics Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Allegion Recent Development

12.2 ATR Systems

12.2.1 ATR Systems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Hand Geometry Biometrics Introduction

12.2.4 ATR Systems Revenue in Hand Geometry Biometrics Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 ATR Systems Recent Development

12.3 Honeywell Security

12.3.1 Honeywell Security Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Hand Geometry Biometrics Introduction

12.3.4 Honeywell Security Revenue in Hand Geometry Biometrics Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Honeywell Security Recent Development

12.4 Tyco

12.4.1 Tyco Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Hand Geometry Biometrics Introduction

12.4.4 Tyco Revenue in Hand Geometry Biometrics Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Tyco Recent Development

12.5 Acroprint Time Recorder

12.5.1 Acroprint Time Recorder Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Hand Geometry Biometrics Introduction

12.5.4 Acroprint Time Recorder Revenue in Hand Geometry Biometrics Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Acroprint Time Recorder Recent Development

12.6 Ibiosoft

12.6.1 Ibiosoft Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Hand Geometry Biometrics Introduction

12.6.4 Ibiosoft Revenue in Hand Geometry Biometrics Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Ibiosoft Recent Development

12.7 Inception Technology

12.7.1 Inception Technology Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Hand Geometry Biometrics Introduction

12.7.4 Inception Technology Revenue in Hand Geometry Biometrics Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Inception Technology Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

