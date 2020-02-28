Global Hand Care Market Size, Share, Analysis, Development-Trends & Industry Forecast Report 2025

Market Overview

The global hand care market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2019-2024).

– The market is mainly driven by the increasing need to maintain hand hygiene and the rising consumer expenditure power on health. Also, the awareness spread by the social media and online channels by the government organization regarding clean and healthy lifestyles such as according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), organized a ‘Clean Hands Count’ campaign on May 5 to improve healthcare provider adherence, address the myths and misperceptions about hand hygiene and to empower patients to play a role in their care by asking or reminding healthcare providers to clean their hands in 2016; and WHO in 2018 organized a Hand Hygiene Campaign ‘Make a Difference—Prevent Sepsis in Health Care’ to implement on infection prevention and control practices, especially hand hygiene, to have a substantial impact on reducing the burden of sepsis in health care.

– Geographically, North America dominates the global hand care market, owing to high hygiene standards among the U.S. population. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate from the last decade, owing to an increase in concern towards health and wellness paired with a rise in disposable income. Also, UNICEF has revealed the increasing infection rate among the consumers due to lack of sanitation in 2017, which created tautness among the people in the Middle East and Africa and resulted in an increase in demand for hand sanitizers.

– However, the main challenge in the hand care market growth is the allergies arise due to the chemical ingredients used in the products by few of the companies.

Scope of the Report

The global hand care market has been segmented by product type into hand cream/moisturizer, hand wash and hand sanitizers/disinfectants; and by distribution channel into hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, pharmaceutical Stores and online retail channels. Also, the study provides an analysis of the hand care market in the emerging and established markets across the globe, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Trends

Growing demand for sanitizers and disinfectants

The growing awareness of the consumers regarding the need for sanitizer and its advanced effectiveness as compared to the normal soaps is leading to drive the market sales. Also, initiatives taken by the WHO and FDA to make people aware of hand hygiene and harmful diseases associated with it, paired with product innovations by the key players such as the addition of organic ingredients and soothing fragrances are boosting to support the market growth. For instance, Purell, a brand of GOJO Industries, Inc, launched a green hand sanitizer that is made with plant-based ethanol and sold in a recyclable PET plastic container and Amway India launched a liquid hand wash -Persona Germ Protection and Moisturizing, which is free from widely used preservatives such as sulfate, paraben, and triclosan.

Asia-Pacific to witness fastest growth in the market

Asia-Pacific is witnessing significant growth in the market owing to the increased awareness training and campaigns spread by the government organizations in schools and hospitals. For instance, hospitals such as Matilda International Hospital (MIH), Shiraz Nemazee Hospital, Tokyo Medical University Hospital and Nakornping hospital to name a few are have been participating in the promotion of hand hygiene through educational programs to ensure the compliance on the part of healthcare providers. Also, in India, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), in collaboration with Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Champaign encouraged every citizen to wash hands regularly before eating, cooking and after using the toilet.

Competitive Landscape

The global hand care market is fragmented, owing to the presence of large regional and domestic players in different countries. Emphasis is given on the merger, expansion, acquisition and partnership of the companies along with new product development as strategic approaches adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers.

Companies Mentioned:

– Unilever

– Procter & Gamble

– Johnson & Johnson

– Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

– Oriflame Cosmetics S.A.

– L’Occitane, Inc.

– Shanghai Jahwa United Co.

– Whealthfields Lohmann

– Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

– Amway India Enterprises (P) Ltd

