Global Hair Extension Market 2020 – Detailed Study with Industry Growth, Advance Technology, Research Analysis, Future Forecast 2025

Hair extensions are a type of cosmetic product that alters the appearance of natural hair by making it appear longer, thicker, layered, or simply a different style. They can be made with two different types of material — human hair and synthetic hair.Human hair extensions are made from real human hair, while synthetic ones are manmade from a variety of synthetic fibers. The primary advantage of synthetic hair extensions is affordability, as they tend to cost far less and are more readily available.
The global Hair Extension market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Hair Extension by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Human Hair Extensions
Synthetic Hair Extensions
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Great Lengths
Balmain
Hair Dreams
Easihair
Socap
Donna Bella
Cinderella Hair
Hairlocs
Klix Hair Extension
UltraTress
Racoon
Hair Addictionz
FN LONGLOCKS
VivaFemina
Femme Hair Extension
Locks&Bonds
Angel Wings
Godrejcp
Anhui Jinruixiang
Ruimei
Xuchang Penghui
Shengtai
Yinnuohair
Xuchang Haoyuan
Meishang
Yiwu YiLu
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Female
Male
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Hair Extension Industry
Figure Hair Extension Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Hair Extension
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Hair Extension
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Hair Extension
Table Global Hair Extension Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Hair Extension Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Human Hair Extensions
Table Major Company List of Human Hair Extensions
3.1.2 Synthetic Hair Extensions
Table Major Company List of Synthetic Hair Extensions
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Hair Extension Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Hair Extension Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Hair Extension Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Hair Extension Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Hair Extension Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Hair Extension Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Great Lengths (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Great Lengths Profile
Table Great Lengths Overview List
4.1.2 Great Lengths Products & Services
4.1.3 Great Lengths Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Great Lengths (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Balmain (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Balmain Profile
Table Balmain Overview List
4.2.2 Balmain Products & Services
4.2.3 Balmain Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Balmain (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Hair Dreams (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Hair Dreams Profile
Table Hair Dreams Overview List
4.3.2 Hair Dreams Products & Services
4.3.3 Hair Dreams Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Hair Dreams (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Easihair (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Easihair Profile
Table Easihair Overview List
4.4.2 Easihair Products & Services
4.4.3 Easihair Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Easihair (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Socap (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Socap Profile
Table Socap Overview List
4.5.2 Socap Products & Services
4.5.3 Socap Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Socap (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Donna Bella (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Donna Bella Profile
Table Donna Bella Overview List
4.6.2 Donna Bella Products & Services
4.6.3 Donna Bella Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Donna Bella (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Cinderella Hair (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Cinderella Hair Profile
Table Cinderella Hair Overview List
4.7.2 Cinderella Hair Products & Services
4.7.3 Cinderella Hair Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Cinderella Hair (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Hairlocs (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Hairlocs Profile
Table Hairlocs Overview List
4.8.2 Hairlocs Products & Services
4.8.3 Hairlocs Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Hairlocs (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Klix Hair Extension (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Klix Hair Extension Profile
Table Klix Hair Extension Overview List
4.9.2 Klix Hair Extension Products & Services
4.9.3 Klix Hair Extension Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Klix Hair Extension (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 UltraTress (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 UltraTress Profile
Table UltraTress Overview List
4.10.2 UltraTress Products & Services
4.10.3 UltraTress Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of UltraTress (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Racoon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Racoon Profile
Table Racoon Overview List
4.11.2 Racoon Products & Services
4.11.3 Racoon Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Racoon (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 Hair Addictionz (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 Hair Addictionz Profile
Table Hair Addictionz Overview List
4.12.2 Hair Addictionz Products & Services
4.12.3 Hair Addictionz Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Hair Addictionz (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 FN LONGLOCKS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 FN LONGLOCKS Profile
Table FN LONGLOCKS Overview List
4.13.2 FN LONGLOCKS Products & Services
4.13.3 FN LONGLOCKS Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of FN LONGLOCKS (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 VivaFemina (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 VivaFemina Profile
Table VivaFemina Overview List
4.14.2 VivaFemina Products & Services
4.14.3 VivaFemina Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of VivaFemina (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 Femme Hair Extension (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 Femme Hair Extension Profile
Table Femme Hair Extension Overview List
4.15.2 Femme Hair Extension Products & Services
4.15.3 Femme Hair Extension Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Femme Hair Extension (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.16 Locks&Bonds (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16.1 Locks&Bonds Profile
Table Locks&Bonds Overview List
4.16.2 Locks&Bonds Products & Services
4.16.3 Locks&Bonds Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Locks&Bonds (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.17 Angel Wings (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17.1 Angel Wings Profile
Table Angel Wings Overview List
4.17.2 Angel Wings Products & Services
4.17.3 Angel Wings Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Angel Wings (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.18 Godrejcp (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18.1 Godrejcp Profile
Table Godrejcp Overview List
4.18.2 Godrejcp Products & Services
4.18.3 Godrejcp Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Godrejcp (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.19 Anhui Jinruixiang (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.19.1 Anhui Jinruixiang Profile
Table Anhui Jinruixiang Overview List
4.19.2 Anhui Jinruixiang Products & Services
4.19.3 Anhui Jinruixiang Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Anhui Jinruixiang (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.20 Ruimei (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.20.1 Ruimei Profile
Table Ruimei Overview List
4.20.2 Ruimei Products & Services
4.20.3 Ruimei Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Ruimei (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.21 Xuchang Penghui (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.21.1 Xuchang Penghui Profile
Table Xuchang Penghui Overview List
4.21.2 Xuchang Penghui Products & Services
4.21.3 Xuchang Penghui Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Xuchang Penghui (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.22 Shengtai (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.22.1 Shengtai Profile
Table Shengtai Overview List
4.22.2 Shengtai Products & Services
4.22.3 Shengtai Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Shengtai (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.23 Yinnuohair (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.23.1 Yinnuohair Profile
Table Yinnuohair Overview List
4.23.2 Yinnuohair Products & Services
4.23.3 Yinnuohair Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Yinnuohair (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.24 Xuchang Haoyuan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.24.1 Xuchang Haoyuan Profile
Table Xuchang Haoyuan Overview List
4.24.2 Xuchang Haoyuan Products & Services
4.24.3 Xuchang Haoyuan Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Xuchang Haoyuan (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.25 Meishang (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.25.1 Meishang Profile
Table Meishang Overview List
4.25.2 Meishang Products & Services
4.25.3 Meishang Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Meishang (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.26 Yiwu YiLu (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.26.1 Yiwu YiLu Profile
Table Yiwu YiLu Overview List
4.26.2 Yiwu YiLu Products & Services
4.26.3 Yiwu YiLu Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Yiwu YiLu (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Hair Extension Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Hair Extension Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Hair Extension Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Hair Extension Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Hair Extension Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Hair Extension Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Hair Extension Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Hair Extension Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Hair Extension MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Hair Extension Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Hair Extension Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Female
Figure Hair Extension Demand in Female, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Hair Extension Demand in Female, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Male
Figure Hair Extension Demand in Male, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Hair Extension Demand in Male, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Hair Extension Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Hair Extension Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Hair Extension Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Hair Extension Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Hair Extension Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Hair Extension Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Hair Extension Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Hair Extension Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Hair Extension Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Hair Extension Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Hair Extension Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Hair Extension Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Hair Extension Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Hair Extension Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Hair Extension Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Hair Extension Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Hair Extension Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Hair Extension Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Hair Extension Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Hair Extension Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Hair Extension Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Hair Extension Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Hair Extension Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Hair Extension Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Hair Extension Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Hair Extension Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Hair Extension Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Hair Extension Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Hair Extension Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Hair Extension Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Hair Extension Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Hair Extension Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Hair Extension Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Hair Extension Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
