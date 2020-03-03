Global Hair Dryer Market Research Report 2020: Business Overview, Geographical Outlook, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Hair Dryer market will register a 7.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2470.6 million by 2025, from $ 1881 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hair Dryer business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hair Dryer market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Hair Dryer value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Handhold Dryer

Wall-mounted Dryer

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Household

Commercial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Conair

Drybar

Panasonic

Philips

Flyco

Dyson

Vidal Sassoon

Tescom

Braun

Revlon

SID

Elchim

T3 Micro

Remington

CONFU

VALERA

POVOS

GHD

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Hair Dryer consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Hair Dryer market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hair Dryer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hair Dryer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Hair Dryer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Hair Dryer Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Hair Dryer Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Hair Dryer Segment by Type

2.2.1 Handhold Dryer

2.2.2 Wall-mounted Dryer

2.3 Hair Dryer Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Hair Dryer Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Hair Dryer Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Hair Dryer Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Hair Dryer Segment by Application

2.4.1 Household

2.4.2 Commercial

2.5 Hair Dryer Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Hair Dryer Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Hair Dryer Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Hair Dryer Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Hair Dryer by Company

3.1 Global Hair Dryer Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Hair Dryer Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Hair Dryer Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Hair Dryer Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Hair Dryer Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Hair Dryer Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Hair Dryer Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Hair Dryer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Hair Dryer Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Hair Dryer Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Hair Dryer by Regions

4.1 Hair Dryer by Regions

4.2 Americas Hair Dryer Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Hair Dryer Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Hair Dryer Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Hair Dryer Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Hair Dryer Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Hair Dryer Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Hair Dryer Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Hair Dryer Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Hair Dryer Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Hair Dryer Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Hair Dryer Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Hair Dryer Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Hair Dryer Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Hair Dryer Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Hair Dryer by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Hair Dryer Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Hair Dryer Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Hair Dryer Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Hair Dryer Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Hair Dryer by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Hair Dryer Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Hair Dryer Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Hair Dryer Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Hair Dryer Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Hair Dryer Distributors

10.3 Hair Dryer Customer

11 Global Hair Dryer Market Forecast

11.1 Global Hair Dryer Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Hair Dryer Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Hair Dryer Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Hair Dryer Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Hair Dryer Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Hair Dryer Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Conair

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered

12.1.3 Conair Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Conair Latest Developments

12.2 Drybar

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered

12.2.3 Drybar Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Drybar Latest Developments

12.3 Panasonic

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered

12.3.3 Panasonic Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Panasonic Latest Developments

12.4 Philips

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered

12.4.3 Philips Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Philips Latest Developments

12.5 Flyco

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered

12.5.3 Flyco Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Flyco Latest Developments

12.6 Dyson

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered

12.6.3 Dyson Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Dyson Latest Developments

12.7 Vidal Sassoon

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered

12.7.3 Vidal Sassoon Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Vidal Sassoon Latest Developments

12.8 Tescom

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered

12.8.3 Tescom Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Tescom Latest Developments

12.9 Braun

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered

12.9.3 Braun Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Braun Latest Developments

12.10 Revlon

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered

12.10.3 Revlon Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Revlon Latest Developments

12.11 SID

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered

12.11.3 SID Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 SID Latest Developments

12.12 Elchim

12.12.1 Company Information

12.12.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered

12.12.3 Elchim Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.12.4 Main Business Overview

12.12.5 Elchim Latest Developments

12.13 T3 Micro

12.13.1 Company Information

12.13.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered

12.13.3 T3 Micro Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.13.4 Main Business Overview

12.13.5 T3 Micro Latest Developments

12.14 Remington

12.14.1 Company Information

12.14.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered

12.14.3 Remington Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.14.4 Main Business Overview

12.14.5 Remington Latest Developments

12.15 CONFU

12.15.1 Company Information

12.15.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered

12.15.3 CONFU Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.15.4 Main Business Overview

12.15.5 CONFU Latest Developments

12.16 VALERA

12.16.1 Company Information

12.16.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered

12.16.3 VALERA Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.16.4 Main Business Overview

12.16.5 VALERA Latest Developments

12.17 POVOS

12.17.1 Company Information

12.17.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered

12.17.3 POVOS Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.17.4 Main Business Overview

12.17.5 POVOS Latest Developments

12.18 GHD

12.18.1 Company Information

12.18.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered

12.18.3 GHD Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.18.4 Main Business Overview

12.18.5 GHD Latest Developments

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

