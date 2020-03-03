Global Hair Dryer Market Research Report 2020: Business Overview, Geographical Outlook, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Hair Dryer market will register a 7.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2470.6 million by 2025, from $ 1881 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hair Dryer business, shared in Chapter 3.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4332079
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hair Dryer market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Hair Dryer value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Handhold Dryer
Wall-mounted Dryer
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Household
Commercial
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Conair
Drybar
Panasonic
Philips
Flyco
Dyson
Vidal Sassoon
Tescom
Braun
Revlon
SID
Elchim
T3 Micro
Remington
CONFU
VALERA
POVOS
GHD
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Hair Dryer consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Hair Dryer market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Hair Dryer manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Hair Dryer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Hair Dryer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-hair-dryer-market-growth-2020-2025
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Hair Dryer Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Hair Dryer Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Hair Dryer Segment by Type
2.2.1 Handhold Dryer
2.2.2 Wall-mounted Dryer
2.3 Hair Dryer Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Hair Dryer Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Hair Dryer Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Hair Dryer Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Hair Dryer Segment by Application
2.4.1 Household
2.4.2 Commercial
2.5 Hair Dryer Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Hair Dryer Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Hair Dryer Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Hair Dryer Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Hair Dryer by Company
3.1 Global Hair Dryer Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Hair Dryer Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Hair Dryer Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Hair Dryer Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Hair Dryer Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
3.2.2 Global Hair Dryer Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.3 Global Hair Dryer Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Hair Dryer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company
3.4.1 Global Hair Dryer Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company
3.4.2 Players Hair Dryer Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Hair Dryer by Regions
4.1 Hair Dryer by Regions
4.2 Americas Hair Dryer Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Hair Dryer Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Hair Dryer Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Hair Dryer Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Hair Dryer Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Hair Dryer Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Americas Hair Dryer Value by Countries (2015-2020)
5.2 Americas Hair Dryer Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Hair Dryer Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Hair Dryer Consumption by Regions
6.1.1 APAC Hair Dryer Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)
6.1.2 APAC Hair Dryer Value by Regions (2015-2020)
6.2 APAC Hair Dryer Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Hair Dryer Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Hair Dryer by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Hair Dryer Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Europe Hair Dryer Value by Countries (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Hair Dryer Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Hair Dryer Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Hair Dryer by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Hair Dryer Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Hair Dryer Value by Countries (2015-2020)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Hair Dryer Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Hair Dryer Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Hair Dryer Distributors
10.3 Hair Dryer Customer
11 Global Hair Dryer Market Forecast
11.1 Global Hair Dryer Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)
11.2 Global Hair Dryer Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Hair Dryer Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.2 Global Hair Dryer Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Hair Dryer Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Hair Dryer Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Conair
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered
12.1.3 Conair Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Conair Latest Developments
12.2 Drybar
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered
12.2.3 Drybar Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Drybar Latest Developments
12.3 Panasonic
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered
12.3.3 Panasonic Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Panasonic Latest Developments
12.4 Philips
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered
12.4.3 Philips Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Philips Latest Developments
12.5 Flyco
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered
12.5.3 Flyco Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Flyco Latest Developments
12.6 Dyson
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered
12.6.3 Dyson Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Dyson Latest Developments
12.7 Vidal Sassoon
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered
12.7.3 Vidal Sassoon Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Vidal Sassoon Latest Developments
12.8 Tescom
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered
12.8.3 Tescom Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Tescom Latest Developments
12.9 Braun
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered
12.9.3 Braun Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Braun Latest Developments
12.10 Revlon
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered
12.10.3 Revlon Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Revlon Latest Developments
12.11 SID
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered
12.11.3 SID Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 SID Latest Developments
12.12 Elchim
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered
12.12.3 Elchim Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Elchim Latest Developments
12.13 T3 Micro
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered
12.13.3 T3 Micro Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 T3 Micro Latest Developments
12.14 Remington
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered
12.14.3 Remington Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Remington Latest Developments
12.15 CONFU
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered
12.15.3 CONFU Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 CONFU Latest Developments
12.16 VALERA
12.16.1 Company Information
12.16.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered
12.16.3 VALERA Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.16.4 Main Business Overview
12.16.5 VALERA Latest Developments
12.17 POVOS
12.17.1 Company Information
12.17.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered
12.17.3 POVOS Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.17.4 Main Business Overview
12.17.5 POVOS Latest Developments
12.18 GHD
12.18.1 Company Information
12.18.2 Hair Dryer Product Offered
12.18.3 GHD Hair Dryer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.18.4 Main Business Overview
12.18.5 GHD Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4332079
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155