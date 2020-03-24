Global Guest Wi-Fi Platform Market by Type, Source, Region & Industry Key Manufacture

New Report on “Global Guest Wi-Fi Platform Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” added to orbisresearch.com store – This report studies all the characteristic of the present and forthcoming industry growth information which is climacteric for all new participants well as the leading market participant.

The Global Guest Wi-Fi Platform Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Guest Wi-Fi Platform development in United States, Europe and China.

Guest Wi-Fi providers allow businesses to offer logins to secure internet networks in public venues. These products integrate with Wi-Fi networking infrastructure and act as a portal to access those networks. Aside from providing customers access to networks, guest Wi-Fi also provides businesses with insights into the customers that are inside their physical venues, including demographic information and location tracking. This insight into customer behavior enables businesses to enhance the overall customer experience.

In 2018, the global Guest Wi-Fi Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems Inc.

Euclid Analytics

Cloud4Wi

Purple Wi-Fi

Fortinet Inc.

RetailNext

Yelp Wi-Fi Inc.

Ruckus Wireless Inc.

Blix

Skyfii Limited

July Systems Inc.

Tanaza

Aislelab

Aruba

Vodafone

Fujitsu

Comcast Business

Verizon

Rogers

Mojo Networks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Hospitality

Sports and Leisure

Transportation

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

