Global Guar Gum Powder Market 2020-2025: Price Trends, Share, Size and Forecast

Guar gum powder is a fine-textured powder produced from the endosperm of guar seeds. It has high water miscibility and excellent thickening capacity. It is generally used as a stabilizing, suspending, emulsifying, and binding agent in food and beverages, tablets, creams, and lotions. Other than this, guar gum powder is also effective in managing diarrhea, constipation, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and irritable bowel syndrome. According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Guar Gum Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market to reach a volume of 990,857 Tons by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Trends

The rising health awareness among consumers about the several health benefits offered by guar gum powder, such as reducing serum low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol and triglycerides, and increasing glucose tolerance, has stimulated its demand in the pharmaceutical sector. Moreover, the thriving food and beverage industry depicts a high demand for guar gum powder for the production of salad dressings, sauces, dairy products, frozen food items, bakery, and confectionary items. It also used as a fracturing, waterproofing, and gelling agent across the mining, oil and gas, water treatment, textile, and explosives industries.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Grade:

Food-Grade

Industrial-Grade

Pharmaceutical-Grade

Breakup by Function:

Thickening

Gelling

Binding

Friction Reducing

Other Functions

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Oil Drilling

Food Industry

Paper and Textile

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Region:

United States of America

Germany

India

Others

