Global Green Tea Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

The global Green Tea market was valued at $XX million in 2017, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2028.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Green Tea from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Green Tea market.

Leading players of Green Tea including:

Nestle S.A.

Tetley GB Ltd

DSM Nutritional Products

Tata Global Beverage

AMORE Pacific Corp

Numi Organic Tea

Associated British Foods LLC

Unilever Group

Oregon Chai Inc

Northern tea Merchants Ltd.

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Tea Bags

Tea Instant Mixes

Iced Green Tea

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Green Tea Market Overview

1.1 Green Tea Definition

1.2 Global Green Tea Market Size Status and Outlook (2013-2028)

1.3 Global Green Tea Market Size Comparison by Region (2013-2028)

1.4 Global Green Tea Market Size Comparison by Type (2013-2028)

1.5 Global Green Tea Market Size Comparison by Application (2013-2028)

1.6 Global Green Tea Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2013-2028)

1.7 Green Tea Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/ Expansion)

Chapter 2 Green Tea Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Green Tea Sales and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.2 Global Green Tea Revenue and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.3 Global Green Tea Average Price by Player (2016-2018)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Green Tea Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Green Tea Market by Type

3.1.1 Tea Bags

3.1.2 Tea Instant Mixes

3.1.3 Iced Green Tea

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Green Tea Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Green Tea Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Green Tea Average Price by Type (2013-2018)

3.5 Leading Players of Green Tea by Type in 2017

3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type

Chapter 4 Green Tea Market Segment Analysis by Application

4.1 Global Green Tea Market by Application

4.1.1 Online Retail

4.1.2 Offline Retail

4.2 Global Green Tea Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Leading Consumers of Green Tea by Application in 2017

4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application

Chapter 5 Green Tea Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Green Tea Market by Sales Channel

5.1.1 Direct Channel

5.1.2 Distribution Channel

5.2 Global Green Tea Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2013-2018)

5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Green Tea by Sales Channel in 2017

5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel

Chapter 6 Green Tea Market Segment Analysis by Region

6.1 Global Green Tea Market Size and CAGR by Region (2013-2028)

6.2 Global Green Tea Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

6.3 Global Green Tea Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

6.4 North America

6.4.1 North America Market by Country

6.4.2 North America Green Tea Market Share by Type

6.4.3 North America Green Tea Market Share by Application

6.4.4 United States

6.4.5 Canada

6.4.6 Mexico

6.5 Europe

6.5.1 Europe Market by Country

6.5.2 Europe Green Tea Market Share by Type

6.5.3 Europe Green Tea Market Share by Application

6.5.4 Germany

6.5.5 UK

6.5.6 France

6.5.7 Italy

6.5.8 Russia

6.5.9 Spain

6.6 Asia-Pacific

6.6.1 Asia-Pacific Market by Country

6.6.2 Asia-Pacific Green Tea Market Share by Type

6.6.3 Asia-Pacific Green Tea Market Share by Application

6.6.4 China

6.6.5 Japan

6.6.6 Korea

6.6.7 India

6.6.8 Southeast Asia

6.6.9 Australia

6.7 South America

6.7.1 South America Market by Country

6.7.2 South America Green Tea Market Share by Type in 2017

6.7.3 South America Green Tea Market Share by Application in 2017

6.7.4 Brazil

6.7.5 Argentina

6.7.6 Colombia

6.7.7 Chile

6.8 Middle East & Africa

6.8.1 Middle East & Africa Market by Country

6.8.2 Middle East & Africa Green Tea Market Share by Type

6.8.3 Middle East & Africa Green Tea Market Share by Application

6.8.4 Egypt

6.8.5 Saudi Arabia

6.8.6 South Africa

6.8.7 Nigeria

6.9 Conclusion of Segment by Region

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading Green Tea Players

7.1 Nestle S.A.

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Business Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.2 Tetley GB Ltd

7.3 DSM Nutritional Products

7.4 Tata Global Beverage

7.5 AMORE Pacific Corp

7.6 Numi Organic Tea

7.7 Associated British Foods LLC

7.8 Unilever Group

7.9 Oregon Chai Inc

7.10 Northern tea Merchants Ltd.

Chapter 8 Upstream and Downstream Analysis of Green Tea

8.1 Industrial Chain of Green Tea

8.2 Upstream of Green Tea

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.2.4 Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.5 Manufacturing Process

8.3 Downstream of Green Tea

8.3.1 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Green Tea

8.3.2 Leading Consumers of Green Tea

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Green Tea (2018-2028)

9.1 Global Green Tea Market Size (Sales and Revenue) Forecast (2018-2028)

9.2 Global Green Tea Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Region (2018-2028)

9.3 Global Green Tea Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Type (2018-2028)

9.4 Global Green Tea Market Size and CAGR Forecast by Application (2018-2028)

9.5 Global Green Tea Market Size Forecast by Sales Channel (2018-2028)

Chapter 10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.2 Data Sources

10.3 Disclaimer

10.4 Analysts Certification

