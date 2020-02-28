Global Glycolic Acid Market – Industry Opportunity Analysis and Forecast Report, 2019-2026

The new Glycolic Acid Market report offers a comprehensive study of the present scenario of the market coupled with major market dynamic. Also, it highlights the in-depth market analysis with the latest trends, drivers and its segments with respect to regional and country. Further, this report profiles top key players of the glycolic acid and analyze their market share, strategic development and other development across the globe.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the glycolic acid market include The Chemours Company (US), China Petrochemical Corporation (China), CABB Group (Germany), Zhonglan Industry Co., Ltd. (China), Water Chemical Co., Ltd (China), Xinhua Pharm (China), Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US), Avid Organics (India), Hebei Chengxin Co., Ltd. (China). This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers& acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Rising demand from cosmetic and personal care industry is the major driver of global glycolic acid market. Growing applications of glycolic acid in textile industry for dyeing and finishing is also boosting the demand for glycolic acid. In addition, product properties, such as excellent water solubility and a high degree of acidity, make it an ideal choice for creams and ointments for wrinkle treatment and scar removal.

Apart from these household and industrial cleaners are also major consumers of glycolic acid the expansion of which is witnessed in developing regions owing to economic development, rising population, growing per capita income and increasing standards of living thus contributing to the development of the glycolic acid market.

Market Segmentation

The entire Glycolic acid market has been sub-categorized into grade and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Grade

Cosmetic grade

Technical grade

By Application

Personal care & Dermatology

Industrial

Household

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Glycolic acid market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

