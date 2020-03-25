Global Glamping Market 2020-2025:Advancement, Demand, Present Scenario, Profit, Technological Trends, Company Analysis and Regional Outlook

Description
According to this study, over the next five years the Glamping market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Glamping business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Glamping market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Glamping value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Cabins and Pods
Tents
Yurts
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Kids
Teenagers
Adults
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Under Canvas
Wildman Wilderness Lodge
Collective Retreats
Eco Retreats
Longitude 131º
Tentrr
Paper Bark Camp
Nightfall Camp
The Resort at Paws Up
Tanja Lagoon Camp
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Glamping market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Glamping market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Glamping players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Glamping with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Glamping submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
Global Glamping Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Glamping Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Glamping Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Glamping Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cabins and Pods
2.2.3 Yurts
2.2.4 Other
2.3 Glamping Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Glamping Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Glamping Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Glamping Segment by Application
2.4.1 Kids
2.4.2 Teenagers
2.4.3 Adults
2.5 Glamping Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Glamping Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Glamping Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Glamping by Players
3.1 Global Glamping Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Glamping Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Glamping Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Glamping Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Glamping by Regions
4.1 Glamping Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Glamping Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Glamping Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Glamping Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Glamping Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Glamping Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Glamping Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Glamping Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Glamping Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Glamping Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Glamping Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Glamping by Countries
7.2 Europe Glamping Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Glamping Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Glamping by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Glamping Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Glamping Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Glamping Market Forecast
10.1 Global Glamping Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Glamping Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Glamping Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Glamping Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Glamping Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Under Canvas
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Glamping Product Offered
11.1.3 Under Canvas Glamping Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Under Canvas News
11.2 Wildman Wilderness Lodge
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Glamping Product Offered
11.2.3 Wildman Wilderness Lodge Glamping Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Wildman Wilderness Lodge News
11.3 Collective Retreats
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Glamping Product Offered
11.3.3 Collective Retreats Glamping Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Collective Retreats News
11.4 Eco Retreats
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Glamping Product Offered
11.4.3 Eco Retreats Glamping Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Eco Retreats News
11.5 Longitude 131º
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Glamping Product Offered
11.5.3 Longitude 131º Glamping Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Longitude 131º News
11.6 Tentrr
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Glamping Product Offered
11.6.3 Tentrr Glamping Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Tentrr News
11.7 Paper Bark Camp
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Glamping Product Offered
11.7.3 Paper Bark Camp Glamping Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Paper Bark Camp News
11.8 Nightfall Camp
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Glamping Product Offered
11.8.3 Nightfall Camp Glamping Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Nightfall Camp News
11.9 The Resort at Paws Up
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Glamping Product Offered
11.9.3 The Resort at Paws Up Glamping Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 The Resort at Paws Up News
11.10 Tanja Lagoon Camp
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Glamping Product Offered
11.10.3 Tanja Lagoon Camp Glamping Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Tanja Lagoon Camp News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
