Global GIS Market Outlook 2020-2025: Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

GIS is a kind of metal enclosed switchgear. That means, all the equipment of the electrical switchgear are enclosed by gas tight metal enclosure and SF6 gas is used as insulation between live parts of the equipment and earthed metal enclosure. For establishing electrical substation in very limited place this type of SF6 insulated electrical switchgear plays the major role.

The global GIS market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of GIS by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Up to 38 KV

38 KV-72KV

72 KV-150KV

Above 150 KV

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

ABB

Siemens

ALSTOM

CG

GE

Mitsubishi

Fuji Electric

Schneider

Hyundai

NHVS

CHINT Group

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Power Transmission

Integration of Renewable Power Generation Units to the Grid

Industry Applications

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 GIS Industry

Figure GIS Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of GIS

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of GIS

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of GIS

Table Global GIS Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 GIS Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Up to 38 KV

Table Major Company List of Up to 38 KV

3.1.2 38 KV-72KV

Table Major Company List of 38 KV-72KV

3.1.3 72 KV-150KV

Table Major Company List of 72 KV-150KV

3.1.4 Above 150 KV

Table Major Company List of Above 150 KV

3.2 Market Size

Table Global GIS Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global GIS Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global GIS Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global GIS Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global GIS Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global GIS Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 ABB (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 ABB Profile

Table ABB Overview List

4.1.2 ABB Products & Services

4.1.3 ABB Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ABB (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Siemens (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Siemens Profile

Table Siemens Overview List

4.2.2 Siemens Products & Services

4.2.3 Siemens Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Siemens (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 ALSTOM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 ALSTOM Profile

Table ALSTOM Overview List

4.3.2 ALSTOM Products & Services

4.3.3 ALSTOM Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ALSTOM (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 CG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 CG Profile

Table CG Overview List

4.4.2 CG Products & Services

4.4.3 CG Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of CG (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 GE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 GE Profile

Table GE Overview List

4.5.2 GE Products & Services

4.5.3 GE Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of GE (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Mitsubishi (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Mitsubishi Profile

Table Mitsubishi Overview List

4.6.2 Mitsubishi Products & Services

4.6.3 Mitsubishi Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mitsubishi (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Fuji Electric (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Fuji Electric Profile

Table Fuji Electric Overview List

4.7.2 Fuji Electric Products & Services

4.7.3 Fuji Electric Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Fuji Electric (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Schneider (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Schneider Profile

Table Schneider Overview List

4.8.2 Schneider Products & Services

4.8.3 Schneider Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Schneider (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Hyundai (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Hyundai Profile

Table Hyundai Overview List

4.9.2 Hyundai Products & Services

4.9.3 Hyundai Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Hyundai (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 NHVS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 NHVS Profile

Table NHVS Overview List

4.10.2 NHVS Products & Services

4.10.3 NHVS Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of NHVS (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 CHINT Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 CHINT Group Profile

Table CHINT Group Overview List

4.11.2 CHINT Group Products & Services

4.11.3 CHINT Group Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of CHINT Group (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global GIS Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global GIS Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global GIS Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global GIS Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global GIS Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global GIS Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America GIS Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe GIS Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific GIS MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America GIS Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa GIS Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Power Transmission

Figure GIS Demand in Power Transmission, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure GIS Demand in Power Transmission, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Integration of Renewable Power Generation Units to the Grid

Figure GIS Demand in Integration of Renewable Power Generation Units to the Grid, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure GIS Demand in Integration of Renewable Power Generation Units to the Grid, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Industry Applications

Figure GIS Demand in Industry Applications, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure GIS Demand in Industry Applications, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table GIS Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure GIS Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure GIS Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table GIS Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table GIS Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table GIS Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table GIS Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table GIS Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global GIS Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global GIS Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global GIS Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global GIS Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America GIS Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America GIS Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America GIS Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America GIS Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe GIS Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe GIS Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe GIS Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe GIS Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific GIS Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific GIS Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific GIS Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific GIS Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America GIS Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America GIS Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America GIS Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America GIS Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa GIS Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa GIS Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa GIS Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa GIS Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table GIS Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table GIS Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

