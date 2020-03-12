Global Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Size, Share, Product Types, Growth Analysis, Business Statistics, Future Prospects and Key Companies Strategies 2025

Orbis Research provides a knowledge regarding Porter’s Five Forces including substitutes, potential entrants, buyers, industry competitors, and suppliers with genuine information for understanding the global Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point market. Furthermore, it offers full-fledged data of vendors including the profile, specifications of product, applications, annual performance in the industry, sales, revenue, investments, acquisitions and mergers, market size, market share, and more. The report analyzes and help explore the business by providing detailed insights about the targets qualified in the Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point market. The report delivers competitive background and analysis of every individual competitor. Among other prominent players of the Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point market, it offers appropriate information about market share data of the region across the globe, such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.

The leading vendors of the Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point market, the research report recognizes several key manufacturers and strategizes the acquisitions and mergers players focusing on competing the global Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point market. The Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point market landscape and leading manufacturers offers competitive landscape and market development status including the overview of every individual market players. The report also offers a major microscopic view at the market and identifies the footprints of the manufacturers with the help of understanding the global revenue of vendors along with price and sales. The report delivers the detailed data of big companies with information about their sales data, upcoming innovations and development, revenue margins, investments, business models, strategies, and business estimations.

The growing penetration of technological devices across the globe has triggered the use of advanced electronic equipment. Proliferating government ingenuities to promote industrialisation and digitalisation in developing economies is the regional development opportunity for the gigabit Wi-Fi access point market. The speedy rise in data traffic in several emerging economies such as India is the optimistic opportunity for internet service providers and device providers to extract business prospects from such nations.

The deployment of gigabit Wi-Fi access points is expected to rise in the commercial and industrial sectors in the coming years.

In 2018, the global Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Aerohive

Aruba

Cisco

D-Link

Ruckus.

TP-Link

Zebra

Fortinet

Netgear

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Wireless Access Points

Wireless LAN Controllers

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial/Industrial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Wireless Access Points

1.4.3 Wireless LAN Controllers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial/Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Size

2.2 Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Key Players in China

7.3 China Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Size by Type

7.4 China Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Key Players in India

10.3 India Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Size by Type

10.4 India Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Aerohive

12.1.1 Aerohive Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Introduction

12.1.4 Aerohive Revenue in Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Aerohive Recent Development

12.2 Aruba

12.2.1 Aruba Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Introduction

12.2.4 Aruba Revenue in Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Aruba Recent Development

12.3 Cisco

12.3.1 Cisco Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Introduction

12.3.4 Cisco Revenue in Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.4 D-Link

12.4.1 D-Link Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Introduction

12.4.4 D-Link Revenue in Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 D-Link Recent Development

12.5 Ruckus.

12.5.1 Ruckus. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Introduction

12.5.4 Ruckus. Revenue in Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Ruckus. Recent Development

12.6 TP-Link

12.6.1 TP-Link Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Introduction

12.6.4 TP-Link Revenue in Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 TP-Link Recent Development

12.7 Zebra

12.7.1 Zebra Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Introduction

12.7.4 Zebra Revenue in Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Zebra Recent Development

12.8 Fortinet

12.8.1 Fortinet Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Introduction

12.8.4 Fortinet Revenue in Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Fortinet Recent Development

12.9 Netgear

12.9.1 Netgear Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Introduction

12.9.4 Netgear Revenue in Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Netgear Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

