Global Gi-Fi Technology Market Industry-Size, Statistics, Shares, Company Profiles, Various-Services, Investment-Opportunities and Challenges 2025

Gi-Fi technology or gigabit wireless is a transceiver integrated on a single chip that operates at 60GHz on the CMOS process.

Key driver for Gi-Fi technology market is high speed data transfer, which is ten times faster than the traditional wireless transfer technologies other drivers include, quick deployment, low power consumption, and low manufacturing cost of the devices.

United States and Western Gi-Fi technology market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology.

Gi-Fi technology market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period. Gi-Fi technology market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Gi-Fi Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Gi-Fi Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gi-Fi Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Samsung Electric

Qualcomm Atheors

Intel

Cisco Systems

Marvell Technology

Broadcom

Panasonic

NEC

AzureWave Technologies

Nvidia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Display Devices

Network Infrastructure Devices

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer Electronics

Commercial

Networking

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Gi-Fi Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Gi-Fi Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gi-Fi Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Gi-Fi Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Display Devices

1.4.3 Network Infrastructure Devices

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Gi-Fi Technology Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Consumer Electronics

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Networking

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Gi-Fi Technology Market Size

2.2 Gi-Fi Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Gi-Fi Technology Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Gi-Fi Technology Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Gi-Fi Technology Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Gi-Fi Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Gi-Fi Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Gi-Fi Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Gi-Fi Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Gi-Fi Technology Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Gi-Fi Technology Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Gi-Fi Technology Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Gi-Fi Technology Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Gi-Fi Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Gi-Fi Technology Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Gi-Fi Technology Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Gi-Fi Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Gi-Fi Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Gi-Fi Technology Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Gi-Fi Technology Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Gi-Fi Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Gi-Fi Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Gi-Fi Technology Key Players in China

7.3 China Gi-Fi Technology Market Size by Type

7.4 China Gi-Fi Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Gi-Fi Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Gi-Fi Technology Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Gi-Fi Technology Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Gi-Fi Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Gi-Fi Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Gi-Fi Technology Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Gi-Fi Technology Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Gi-Fi Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Gi-Fi Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Gi-Fi Technology Key Players in India

10.3 India Gi-Fi Technology Market Size by Type

10.4 India Gi-Fi Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Gi-Fi Technology Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Gi-Fi Technology Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Gi-Fi Technology Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Gi-Fi Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Samsung Electric

12.1.1 Samsung Electric Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Gi-Fi Technology Introduction

12.1.4 Samsung Electric Revenue in Gi-Fi Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Samsung Electric Recent Development

12.2 Qualcomm Atheors

12.2.1 Qualcomm Atheors Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Gi-Fi Technology Introduction

12.2.4 Qualcomm Atheors Revenue in Gi-Fi Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Qualcomm Atheors Recent Development

12.3 Intel

12.3.1 Intel Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Gi-Fi Technology Introduction

12.3.4 Intel Revenue in Gi-Fi Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Intel Recent Development

12.4 Cisco Systems

12.4.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Gi-Fi Technology Introduction

12.4.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Gi-Fi Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.5 Marvell Technology

12.5.1 Marvell Technology Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Gi-Fi Technology Introduction

12.5.4 Marvell Technology Revenue in Gi-Fi Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Marvell Technology Recent Development

12.6 Broadcom

12.6.1 Broadcom Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Gi-Fi Technology Introduction

12.6.4 Broadcom Revenue in Gi-Fi Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Broadcom Recent Development

12.7 Panasonic

12.7.1 Panasonic Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Gi-Fi Technology Introduction

12.7.4 Panasonic Revenue in Gi-Fi Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.8 NEC

12.8.1 NEC Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Gi-Fi Technology Introduction

12.8.4 NEC Revenue in Gi-Fi Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 NEC Recent Development

12.9 AzureWave Technologies

12.9.1 AzureWave Technologies Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Gi-Fi Technology Introduction

12.9.4 AzureWave Technologies Revenue in Gi-Fi Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 AzureWave Technologies Recent Development

12.10 Nvidia

12.10.1 Nvidia Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Gi-Fi Technology Introduction

12.10.4 Nvidia Revenue in Gi-Fi Technology Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Nvidia Recent Development

12.11 Qualcomm Atheors

12.12 Broadcom

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

