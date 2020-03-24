Global Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market, Business Strategies, Existing-Trends, Growth-Factors, Opportunity Assessment and Analytical Overview 2025

The Report takes stock of the Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Gesture Recognition for Tablets market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Gesture recognition is the ability of a device to identify and respond to different gestures, such as movement of hands, fingers, arms, head, or the entire body, of an individual.

In gesture recognition technology, a remotely-controlled device can be ideally operated using certain gestures, such as waving at a particular distance to switch it on or mute it by putting a finger on lips. The device usually contains a chip with gesture recognition software that follows the movements of the user. Gesture recognition, in combination with voice recognition, facial recognition, eye-tracking and other related technologies, makes for a very powerful technology that can completely change the way we control machines.

In 2018, the global Gesture Recognition for Tablets market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Gesture Recognition for Tablets status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gesture Recognition for Tablets development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Apple

ArcSoft

Crunchfish

eyeSight Technologies

Intel

Microsoft

Qualcomm

Samsung

SoftKinetic (Sony)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

2D Gesture Recognition

3D Gesture Recognition

Market segment by Application, split into

Hand Gesture Recognition

Facial Gesture Recognition

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Gesture Recognition for Tablets status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Gesture Recognition for Tablets development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gesture Recognition for Tablets are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 2D Gesture Recognition

1.4.3 3D Gesture Recognition

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hand Gesture Recognition

1.5.3 Facial Gesture Recognition

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market Size

2.2 Gesture Recognition for Tablets Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Gesture Recognition for Tablets Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Gesture Recognition for Tablets Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Gesture Recognition for Tablets Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Gesture Recognition for Tablets Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Gesture Recognition for Tablets Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Gesture Recognition for Tablets Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Gesture Recognition for Tablets Key Players in China

7.3 China Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market Size by Type

7.4 China Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Gesture Recognition for Tablets Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Gesture Recognition for Tablets Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Gesture Recognition for Tablets Key Players in India

10.3 India Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market Size by Type

10.4 India Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Gesture Recognition for Tablets Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Gesture Recognition for Tablets Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Apple

12.1.1 Apple Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Gesture Recognition for Tablets Introduction

12.1.4 Apple Revenue in Gesture Recognition for Tablets Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Apple Recent Development

12.2 ArcSoft

12.2.1 ArcSoft Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Gesture Recognition for Tablets Introduction

12.2.4 ArcSoft Revenue in Gesture Recognition for Tablets Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 ArcSoft Recent Development

12.3 Crunchfish

12.3.1 Crunchfish Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Gesture Recognition for Tablets Introduction

12.3.4 Crunchfish Revenue in Gesture Recognition for Tablets Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Crunchfish Recent Development

12.4 eyeSight Technologies

12.4.1 eyeSight Technologies Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Gesture Recognition for Tablets Introduction

12.4.4 eyeSight Technologies Revenue in Gesture Recognition for Tablets Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 eyeSight Technologies Recent Development

12.5 Intel

12.5.1 Intel Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Gesture Recognition for Tablets Introduction

12.5.4 Intel Revenue in Gesture Recognition for Tablets Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Intel Recent Development

12.6 Microsoft

12.6.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Gesture Recognition for Tablets Introduction

12.6.4 Microsoft Revenue in Gesture Recognition for Tablets Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.7 Qualcomm

12.7.1 Qualcomm Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Gesture Recognition for Tablets Introduction

12.7.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Gesture Recognition for Tablets Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

12.8 Samsung

12.8.1 Samsung Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Gesture Recognition for Tablets Introduction

12.8.4 Samsung Revenue in Gesture Recognition for Tablets Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Samsung Recent Development

12.9 SoftKinetic (Sony)

12.9.1 SoftKinetic (Sony) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Gesture Recognition for Tablets Introduction

12.9.4 SoftKinetic (Sony) Revenue in Gesture Recognition for Tablets Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 SoftKinetic (Sony) Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

