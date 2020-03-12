Global Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market By Services, Key Players, Industry Size-Share, Statistics, Regional Outlook, Opportunities and Foresight 2025

Orbis Research provides a knowledge regarding Porter’s Five Forces including substitutes, potential entrants, buyers, industry competitors, and suppliers with genuine information for understanding the global Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices market. Furthermore, it offers full-fledged data of vendors including the profile, specifications of product, applications, annual performance in the industry, sales, revenue, investments, acquisitions and mergers, market size, market share, and more. The report analyzes and help explore the business by providing detailed insights about the targets qualified in the Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices market. The report delivers competitive background and analysis of every individual competitor. Among other prominent players of the Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices market, it offers appropriate information about market share data of the region across the globe, such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.
The leading vendors of the Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices market, the research report recognizes several key manufacturers and strategizes the acquisitions and mergers players focusing on competing the global Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices market. The Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices market landscape and leading manufacturers offers competitive landscape and market development status including the overview of every individual market players.
Gesture recognition is the ability of a device to identify and respond to different gestures, such as movement of hands, fingers, arms, head, or the entire body, of an individual.
The incorporation of gesture recognition by processor manufacturers as one of the primary growth factors for the gesture recognition for mobile devices market. Vendors are focusing on the development of new processors that support gesture recognition technology. Processor manufacturers are also engaging in collaborations and M&A with gesture recognition companies to facilitate the smoother integration of gesture recognition technology in their processors and additionally provide single chip gesture solutions that can be compatible with TOF cameras in consumer electronic devices.
Smartphones segment accounts for the largest market share of Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason being, high demand from emerging countries like India, Indonesia, and China, rising use of smartphones with 3D cameras and growth in unit shipments of smartphones. In addition, high demand for gesture technology in smartphones and upgradation of 2D technology with 3D technology in smartphones are another factor boosting overall segment growth.
In 2018, the global Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Apple
ArcSoft
Crunchfish
eyeSight Technologies
Intel
Microsoft
Qualcomm
Samsung
SoftKinetic (Sony)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
2D Gesture Recognition
3D Gesture Recognition
Market segment by Application, split into
Smartphones
Tablets
Portable PCs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 2D Gesture Recognition
1.4.3 3D Gesture Recognition
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Smartphones
1.5.3 Tablets
1.5.4 Portable PCs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market Size
2.2 Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Key Players in China
7.3 China Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market Size by Type
7.4 China Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Key Players in India
10.3 India Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market Size by Type
10.4 India Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Apple
12.1.1 Apple Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Introduction
12.1.4 Apple Revenue in Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Apple Recent Development
12.2 ArcSoft
12.2.1 ArcSoft Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Introduction
12.2.4 ArcSoft Revenue in Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 ArcSoft Recent Development
12.3 Crunchfish
12.3.1 Crunchfish Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Introduction
12.3.4 Crunchfish Revenue in Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Crunchfish Recent Development
12.4 eyeSight Technologies
12.4.1 eyeSight Technologies Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Introduction
12.4.4 eyeSight Technologies Revenue in Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 eyeSight Technologies Recent Development
12.5 Intel
12.5.1 Intel Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Introduction
12.5.4 Intel Revenue in Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Intel Recent Development
12.6 Microsoft
12.6.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Introduction
12.6.4 Microsoft Revenue in Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.7 Qualcomm
12.7.1 Qualcomm Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Introduction
12.7.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Qualcomm Recent Development
12.8 Samsung
12.8.1 Samsung Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Introduction
12.8.4 Samsung Revenue in Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Samsung Recent Development
12.9 SoftKinetic (Sony)
12.9.1 SoftKinetic (Sony) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Introduction
12.9.4 SoftKinetic (Sony) Revenue in Gesture Recognition for Mobile Devices Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 SoftKinetic (Sony) Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
