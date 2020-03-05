Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size, 2020 by Growth Analysis, Technology Trends, Major Segments and Forecast Report 2025

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market research report analyzes the several products and services, market status, market outlook of a several regions across the world. In addition to this, the Geographic Information System (GIS) report studies the leading players in the worldwide market. Also, Geographic Information System (GIS) market report can adjust production as per the changing demand of consumer which is also analyzed in this report. The report splits the Geographic Information System (GIS) Market by product type, end user, application, and geographical regions.

This report studies the global Geographic Information System (GIS) market, analyzes and researches the Geographic Information System (GIS) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Hexagon AB

Topcon Corporation

Trimble Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated

Caliper Corporation

Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp)

Pitney Bowes Inc.

Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., Ltd

Macdonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Takor Group Ltd

Maptoss Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Amigocloud, Inc.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, Geographic Information System (GIS) can be split into

Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Mining

Transportation

Utilities

Others

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Geographic Information System (GIS)

1.1. Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Overview

1.1.1. Geographic Information System (GIS) Product Scope

1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook

1.2. Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1. United States

1.2.2. EU

1.2.3. Japan

1.2.4. China

1.2.5. India

1.2.6. Southeast Asia

1.3. Geographic Information System (GIS) Market by Type

1.3.1. Hardware

1.3.2. Software

1.4. Geographic Information System (GIS) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1. Agriculture

1.4.2. Oil & Gas

1.4.3. Mining

1.4.4. Transportation

1.4.5. Utilities

1.4.6. Others

Chapter Two: Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1. Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2. Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2. Product/Service Differences

2.2.3. New Entrants

2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1. Hexagon AB

3.1.1. Company Profile

3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4. Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5. Recent Developments

3.2. Topcon Corporation

3.2.1. Company Profile

3.2.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4. Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5. Recent Developments

3.3. Trimble Inc.

3.3.1. Company Profile

3.3.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4. Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5. Recent Developments

3.4. Autodesk, Inc.

3.4.1. Company Profile

3.4.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4. Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5. Recent Developments

3.5. Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI)

3.5.1. Company Profile

3.5.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4. Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5. Recent Developments

3.6. Bentley Systems, Incorporated

3.6.1. Company Profile

3.6.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4. Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5. Recent Developments

3.7. Caliper Corporation

3.7.1. Company Profile

3.7.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4. Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5. Recent Developments

3.8. Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp)

3.8.1. Company Profile

3.8.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4. Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5. Recent Developments

3.9. Pitney Bowes Inc.

3.9.1. Company Profile

3.9.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4. Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5. Recent Developments

3.10. Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., Ltd

3.10.1. Company Profile

3.10.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4. Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5. Recent Developments

3.11. Macdonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.

3.12. General Electric Co.

3.13. Takor Group Ltd

3.14. Maptoss Technologies Pvt. Ltd

3.15. Amigocloud, Inc.

Chapter Four: Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1. Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2. Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3. Potential Application of Geographic Information System (GIS) in Future

4.4. Top Consumer/End Users of Geographic Information System (GIS)

Chapter Five: United States Geographic Information System (GIS) Development Status and Outlook

5.1. United States Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2. United States Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3. United States Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: EU Geographic Information System (GIS) Development Status and Outlook

6.1. EU Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2. EU Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3. EU Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: Japan Geographic Information System (GIS) Development Status and Outlook

7.1. Japan Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2. Japan Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3. Japan Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: China Geographic Information System (GIS) Development Status and Outlook

8.1. China Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2. China Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3. China Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: India Geographic Information System (GIS) Development Status and Outlook

9.1. India Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2. India Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3. India Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Geographic Information System (GIS) Development Status and Outlook

10.1. Southeast Asia Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2. Southeast Asia Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3. Southeast Asia Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1. Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1. United States Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2. EU Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3. Japan Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4. China Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5. India Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6. Southeast Asia Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2. Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3. Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Dynamics

12.1. Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Opportunities

12.2. Geographic Information System (GIS) Challenge and Risk

12.2.1. Competition from Opponents

12.2.2. Downside Risks of Economy

12.3. Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1. Threat from Substitute

12.3.2. Government Policy

12.3.3. Technology Risks

12.4. Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Driving Force

12.4.1. Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2. Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1. Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1. Substitutes

13.1.2. Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2. Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3. External Environmental Change

13.3.1. Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2. Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1. Methodology

15.2. Analyst Introduction

15.3. Data Source

