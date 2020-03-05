Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size, 2020 by Growth Analysis, Technology Trends, Major Segments and Forecast Report 2025

Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market research report analyzes the several products and services, market status, market outlook of a several regions across the world. In addition to this, the Geographic Information System (GIS) report studies the leading players in the worldwide market. Also, Geographic Information System (GIS) market report can adjust production as per the changing demand of consumer which is also analyzed in this report. The report splits the Geographic Information System (GIS) Market by product type, end user, application, and geographical regions.
This report studies the global Geographic Information System (GIS) market, analyzes and researches the Geographic Information System (GIS) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Hexagon AB
Topcon Corporation
Trimble Inc.
Autodesk, Inc.
Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI)
Bentley Systems, Incorporated
Caliper Corporation
Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp)
Pitney Bowes Inc.
Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., Ltd
Macdonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.
General Electric Co.
Takor Group Ltd
Maptoss Technologies Pvt. Ltd
Amigocloud, Inc.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Market segment by Application, Geographic Information System (GIS) can be split into
Agriculture
Oil & Gas
Mining
Transportation
Utilities
Others
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Geographic Information System (GIS)
1.1. Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Overview
1.1.1. Geographic Information System (GIS) Product Scope
1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook
1.2. Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1. United States
1.2.2. EU
1.2.3. Japan
1.2.4. China
1.2.5. India
1.2.6. Southeast Asia
1.3. Geographic Information System (GIS) Market by Type
1.3.1. Hardware
1.3.2. Software
1.4. Geographic Information System (GIS) Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1. Agriculture
1.4.2. Oil & Gas
1.4.3. Mining
1.4.4. Transportation
1.4.5. Utilities
1.4.6. Others
Chapter Two: Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1. Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2. Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2. Product/Service Differences
2.2.3. New Entrants
2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1. Hexagon AB
3.1.1. Company Profile
3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4. Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5. Recent Developments
3.2. Topcon Corporation
3.2.1. Company Profile
3.2.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4. Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5. Recent Developments
3.3. Trimble Inc.
3.3.1. Company Profile
3.3.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4. Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5. Recent Developments
3.4. Autodesk, Inc.
3.4.1. Company Profile
3.4.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4. Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5. Recent Developments
3.5. Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc. (ESRI)
3.5.1. Company Profile
3.5.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4. Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5. Recent Developments
3.6. Bentley Systems, Incorporated
3.6.1. Company Profile
3.6.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4. Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5. Recent Developments
3.7. Caliper Corporation
3.7.1. Company Profile
3.7.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4. Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5. Recent Developments
3.8. Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp)
3.8.1. Company Profile
3.8.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4. Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5. Recent Developments
3.9. Pitney Bowes Inc.
3.9.1. Company Profile
3.9.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4. Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5. Recent Developments
3.10. Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co., Ltd
3.10.1. Company Profile
3.10.2. Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3. Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4. Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5. Recent Developments
3.11. Macdonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd.
3.12. General Electric Co.
3.13. Takor Group Ltd
3.14. Maptoss Technologies Pvt. Ltd
3.15. Amigocloud, Inc.
Chapter Four: Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1. Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2. Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3. Potential Application of Geographic Information System (GIS) in Future
4.4. Top Consumer/End Users of Geographic Information System (GIS)
Chapter Five: United States Geographic Information System (GIS) Development Status and Outlook
5.1. United States Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2. United States Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
5.3. United States Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Six: EU Geographic Information System (GIS) Development Status and Outlook
6.1. EU Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2. EU Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
6.3. EU Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Seven: Japan Geographic Information System (GIS) Development Status and Outlook
7.1. Japan Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2. Japan Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
7.3. Japan Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Eight: China Geographic Information System (GIS) Development Status and Outlook
8.1. China Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2. China Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
8.3. China Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Nine: India Geographic Information System (GIS) Development Status and Outlook
9.1. India Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2. India Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
9.3. India Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Geographic Information System (GIS) Development Status and Outlook
10.1. Southeast Asia Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2. Southeast Asia Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
10.3. Southeast Asia Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1. Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.1.1. United States Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.2. EU Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.3. Japan Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.4. China Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.5. India Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.6. Southeast Asia Geographic Information System (GIS) Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.2. Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3. Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Twelve: Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Dynamics
12.1. Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Opportunities
12.2. Geographic Information System (GIS) Challenge and Risk
12.2.1. Competition from Opponents
12.2.2. Downside Risks of Economy
12.3. Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1. Threat from Substitute
12.3.2. Government Policy
12.3.3. Technology Risks
12.4. Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Driving Force
12.4.1. Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2. Potential Application
Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1. Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1. Substitutes
13.1.2. Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2. Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3. External Environmental Change
13.3.1. Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2. Other Risk Factors
Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1. Methodology
15.2. Analyst Introduction
15.3. Data Source
