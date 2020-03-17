Global Geographic Information System Analytics Market Analysis 2020-2025: by Key Manufacturers with Countries, Type, Application and Forecast Till 2025

The size of the global geographic information systems analysis market was US $ 2,200 million and is expected to reach US $ 3,380 million by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.5% over the period 2018-2025.

This report studies the size of the global market for geographic information systems analysis, the status and forecasts of the industry, the competitive landscape and growth opportunities. This research report classifies the global market for the analysis of geographic information systems by companies, regions, types and end-use sectors.

A geographic information system (GIS software) is designed to store, retrieve, manage, display and analyze all types of geographic and spatial data. GIS software allows you to produce maps and other graphical displays of geographic information for analysis and presentation. This report studies the Geographic Information System (GIS) market.

Among the main players in geographic information systems, ESRI retained its first place in the ranking in 2017. ESRI represented 39.39% of the market share of global geographic information systems in 2017. The other players represented 23, 36% and 9.42%, including Hexagon and Pitney Bowes.

In this study, the geographic information systems consumption region divided into seven geographic regions: In the United States, the total geographic information systems represented 30.68%. In Europe 21.30%, in China 21.21%, in Canada 4.79%, in Southeast Asia 2.77%, in India 3.37% and in other regions 15.88%. Of all the regions, the United States has the highest share.

In applications, the Government & Utilities segment would represent the highest volume share of 85.63% in 2017 and should gain a significant market share by the end of 2025.

This report focuses on the world's top players, covered

Esri

Hexagon

Pitney Bowes

SuperMap

Bentley

GE

GeoStar

Zondy Crber system

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

the United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by type, product can be divided into hardware software services

Segment market application, divided into

government and public services to

business

The objectives of the study of this report are:

To study and forecast the size of the market for the analysis of geographic information systems on the world market.

Analyze the main global players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for the best players.

Define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Analyze and compare the state of the market and forecasts between China and the main regions, namely the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and the rest of the world.

Analyze the potential and benefits of the global market for key regions, opportunities and challenges, constraints and risks.

Identify trends and important factors driving or inhibiting market growth.

Analyze market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments.

Strategically analyze each sub-market according to the individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions

To strategically profile the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the geographic information systems analysis market are as follows:

Historical Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

The main stakeholders

Geographic Information

System Manufacturers Analytics Geographic Information System Analytics Distributors / Traders / Wholesalers

Geographic Information System Manufacturers Analytics Sub- component Downstream Industry

Association

Suppliers

Available customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the specific needs of the company. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and national analysis of the geographic information systems analysis market, by end use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of other market players.

