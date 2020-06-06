Global Garment Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Garment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Garment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Garment are any article of clothing, it is made from all types of fiber and textile, worn on the body,.

The population of Indonesia ranks the fourth in the world, which is the most populated country and the largest economy of ASEAN.

There are over 3,000 garment manufactories above designated size in Indonesia, mainly manufacturing shirts, cotton T-shirts, corsets, underwear, coats, sports shirts and trousers. Most products of brands such as Marks & Spencer, Mango and Zara are manufactured there.

The textile and garment enterprises mainly distributed in countries such as Bandung, West Java and areas near Jakarta with investors from Taiwan and Hong Kong. Bandung is the most developed city of garment industry in Indonesia. According to incomplete estimation, the annual output value of garments in Bandung accounted for over 40% in the country. In recent years, the cost of manpower increased, which led to the transfer of part of large-scale garment manufactories in West Java towards areas such as Yogyakarta and Central Java.

In 2019, the global Garment market size was US$ 23 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Garment market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Garment industry.

The research report studies the Garment market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Garment market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Garment market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Garment market: Segment Analysis

The global Garment market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Garment market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Garment market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

upper body

lower body

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Blouses and shirt-blouses

Jackets and blazers

Jerseys and pullovers

Overcoats, parkas, anoraks, windcheaters, wind jackets and similar articles

Skirts and divided skirts

Sarongs

Bib and Brace overalls

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Garment market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Garment key manufacturers in this market include:

Sritex

Argo Manunggal Group

PT Dan Liris

Pt. Multi Garmenjaya

Busana Apparel

…

