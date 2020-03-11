Global Garage Equipment Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends 2026 |MAHA Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG; Snap-on Incorporated; Robert Bosch GmbH; Continental AG

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the garage equipment Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are MAHA Maschinenbau Haldenwang GmbH & Co. KG; Snap-on Incorporated; Robert Bosch GmbH; Continental AG; Vehicle Service Group; VisiCon Automatisierungstechnik GmbH; Standard Tools and Equipment Co.; Symach s.r.l.; Otto Nu�baum GmbH & Co. KG; M/s Samvit Garage Equipments; Sarveshwari Engineers; Guangzhou Jingjia Auto Equipment Co., Ltd.; Boston Garage Equipment Ltd; among others.
Market Drivers and Restraints:
o Rising focus on sale of second-hand/pre-owned vehicles will boost the market growth
o Presence of various mandates and regulations regarding the scheduled and regular inspection of vehicles is also driving the growth of this market
o Increasing volume of automotive present on the road worldwide is expected to drive the growth of the market
o Availability of original equipment parts at a lower cost is expected to restrict the rate of garage uses and repair activities will restrict the market growth
o High costs associated with the maintenance and repairing of luxury vehicles is expected to restrict the growth of the market
Segmentation:
o By Garage Type (OEM Authorized Garage, Independent Garage, Franchise Garages), Installation Type (Mobile, Fixed),
o By Function Type (Electronic, Mechanical),
o By Equipment Type (Body Shop Equipment, Diagnostic & Test Equipment, Emission Equipment, Lifting Equipment, Washing Equipment, Wheel & Tire Equipment, Others),
o By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles),
o Based on the geography (North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle east and Africa, Europe)
Competitive Landscape:
Global garage equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of garage equipment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Potential Held by the Report:
o Recent industry trends and developments
o Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trocars market
o To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Garage Equipment Market” and its commercial landscape
o To understand the future outlook and prospects for market analysis and forecast 2018-2025.
o Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market
