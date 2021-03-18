Global Gaming Peripherals Market Set to Grow at over 10% CAGR until 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global gaming peripheral market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2019-2024.

A gaming peripheral is a secondary device that provides input and output for the computer and helps in enhancing the gaming experience for the user. Some of the common gaming peripheral devices include headsets, joysticks, mice, keyboards and gamepads. Over the years, the increase in the number of gamers, coupled with the growing popularity of various gaming and e-sports tournaments worldwide, has led to a rapid rise in the demand for these devices.

The rise of e-sports and virtual and augmented reality games among the users has led to an increase in the development of gaming special keyboards and gamepads, which in turn, is driving the gaming peripherals market. Apart from this, with the increasing young population, the demand for gaming peripherals has also increased. Some other growth inducing factors include the introduction of high-definition displays and virtual reality headsets, rising disposables incomes, and technological advancements in the gaming industry.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Headsets

Keyboards

Joysticks

Mice

Gamepads

Others

Breakup by Gaming Device Type:

PC (Desktop/Laptop)

Gaming Consoles

Breakup by Technology:

Wired

Wireless

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Regional Insights

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global gaming peripheral market. Some of the major players in the market are Alienware, Logitech, Razer, Mad Catz, Turtle Beach, Corsair, Cooler Master, Sennheiser, HyperX, SteelSeries, Anker, Roccat, Reddragon, Das, Gamdias, Sades, etc.

