Global Function-as-a-Service Market 2020 – Industry Share, Top Trends, Demand Insights, Revenue, Growth, Market Segmentation and Forecast 2025

Global Function-as-a-Service Market research report analyzes the several products and services, market status, market outlook of a several regions across the world. In addition to this, the Function-as-a-Service report studies the leading players in the worldwide market. Also, Function-as-a-Service market report can adjust production as per the changing demand of consumer which is also analyzed in this report. The report splits the Function-as-a-Service Market by product type, end user, application, and geographical regions.

This report studies the global Function-as-a-Service market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Function-as-a-Service market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The major drivers of this market include agility & scalability, maturity of hosted services, and shift from DevOps to serverless computing.

The automation and integration service type is anticipated to hold the largest market share whereas the microservice monitoring and management service is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2017, the global Function-as-a-Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

IBM (US)

Google (US)

Microsoft (US)

Amazon Web Services(US)

SAP (Germany)

Dynatrace (US)

Infosys (India)

Rogue Wave Software (US)

TIBCO Software (US)

Fiorano Software and Affiliates (US)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Developer-Centric

Operator-Centric

Market segment by Application, split into

Web & Mobile Based

Research & Academic

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Function-as-a-Service in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Function-as-a-Service are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Function-as-a-Service Manufacturers

Function-as-a-Service Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Function-as-a-Service Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Function-as-a-Service market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Function-as-a-Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Function-as-a-Service

1.1 Function-as-a-Service Market Overview

1.1.1 Function-as-a-Service Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Function-as-a-Service Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Function-as-a-Service Market by Type

1.3.1 Developer-Centric

1.3.2 Operator-Centric

1.4 Function-as-a-Service Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Web & Mobile Based

1.4.2 Research & Academic

Chapter Two: Global Function-as-a-Service Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Function-as-a-Service Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 IBM (US)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Function-as-a-Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Google (US)

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Function-as-a-Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Microsoft (US)

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Function-as-a-Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Amazon Web Services(US)

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Function-as-a-Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 SAP (Germany)

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Function-as-a-Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Dynatrace (US)

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Function-as-a-Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Infosys (India)

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Function-as-a-Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Rogue Wave Software (US)

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Function-as-a-Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 TIBCO Software (US)

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Function-as-a-Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Fiorano Software and Affiliates (US)

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Function-as-a-Service Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Function-as-a-Service Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Function-as-a-Service Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Function-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Function-as-a-Service in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Function-as-a-Service

Chapter Five: United States Function-as-a-Service Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Function-as-a-Service Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Function-as-a-Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Function-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Six: Europe Function-as-a-Service Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Function-as-a-Service Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Function-as-a-Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Function-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Seven: China Function-as-a-Service Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Function-as-a-Service Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Function-as-a-Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Function-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Japan Function-as-a-Service Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Function-as-a-Service Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Function-as-a-Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Function-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia Function-as-a-Service Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Function-as-a-Service Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Function-as-a-Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Function-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Ten: India Function-as-a-Service Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Function-as-a-Service Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Function-as-a-Service Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Function-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Function-as-a-Service Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Function-as-a-Service Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Function-as-a-Service Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Function-as-a-Service Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Twelve: Function-as-a-Service Market Dynamics

12.1 Function-as-a-Service Market Opportunities

12.2 Function-as-a-Service Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Function-as-a-Service Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Function-as-a-Service Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

