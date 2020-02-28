Global FRP Rebar Market – Industry Opportunity Analysis and Forecast Report, 2019-2026

The new FRP Rebar Market report offers a comprehensive study of the present scenario of the market coupled with major market dynamic. Also, it highlights the in-depth market analysis with the latest trends, drivers and its segments with respect to regional and country. Further, this report profiles top key players of the FRP rebar and analyze their market share, strategic development and other development across the globe.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the FRP rebar market include Owens Corning (U.S.), Jushi Group (China), Taishan Fiberglass (China), Johns Manville (U.S.), Nippon Sheet Glass (U.K.), Reicchold Inc. (U.S.), Ashland Specialty Chemical (U.S.) that supply resins and fibers to the FRP rebar manufacturers such as Hughes Brothers (U.S.), Pultrall Inc. (Canada), Marshall Composites Technologies LLC. (U.S.), Pultron Composites (New Zealand), Armastek (Russia), BP Composites Ltd. (Canada), Dextra Group (Thailand), Firep International AG (Switzerland) and A.T.P. SrL (Italy). This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers& acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The demand for FRP Rebar is projected to grow as it provide long lasting structure, thermal compatibility, excellent quality control with reduced maintenance cost. These advantages are expected to boost application of FRP rebar in water treatment plants, Marine structure and water front’s leading to global market growth.

Increasing raw material and metal processing costs are expected to boost the FRP rebar demand as a better alternative to steel rebar for application in construction of roads, bridges and other buildings. Increase in demand of non-corrosive rebar’s and low cost of FRP rebar’s across its life cycle are the prime growth drivers of FRP rebar. Greater productivity, efficiency and selective application in construction are major factors driving global FRP rebar’s market growth.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of FRP Rebar.

Market Segmentation

The entire FRP Rebar market has been sub-categorized into resin types, fiber types, and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Resin Types

Vinyl ester

Polyester

Others

By Fiber Types

Glass fiber

Carbon fiber

Basalt fiber

By Application

Highways, bridges, & buildings

Water treatment plants

Marine structures & waterfronts

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for FRP Rebar market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

