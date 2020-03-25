Global Freight Broker Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025

In 2017, the global Freight Broker market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Freight Broker status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Freight Broker development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

C.H. Robinson

Expeditors

Landstar System

TQL

Coyote Logistics

XPO Logistics

Yusen Logistics

Echo Global Logistics

JB Hunt Transport

Worldwide Express

Hub Group

GlobalTranz Enterprises

Allen Lund

Transplace

Werner Logistics

BNSF Logistics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Truckload

LTL

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Retail

Auto & Industrial

Chemical

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Freight Broker status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Freight Broker development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Freight Broker are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Freight Broker Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Truckload

1.4.3 LTL

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Freight Broker Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Food & Beverage

1.5.3 Manufacturing

1.5.4 Retail

1.5.5 Auto & Industrial

1.5.6 Chemical

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Freight Broker Market Size

2.2 Freight Broker Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Freight Broker Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Freight Broker Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Freight Broker Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Freight Broker Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Freight Broker Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Freight Broker Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Freight Broker Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Freight Broker Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Freight Broker Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Freight Broker Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Freight Broker Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Freight Broker Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Freight Broker Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Freight Broker Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Freight Broker Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Freight Broker Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Freight Broker Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Freight Broker Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Freight Broker Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Freight Broker Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Freight Broker Key Players in China

7.3 China Freight Broker Market Size by Type

7.4 China Freight Broker Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Freight Broker Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Freight Broker Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Freight Broker Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Freight Broker Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Freight Broker Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Freight Broker Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Freight Broker Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Freight Broker Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Freight Broker Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Freight Broker Key Players in India

10.3 India Freight Broker Market Size by Type

10.4 India Freight Broker Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Freight Broker Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Freight Broker Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Freight Broker Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Freight Broker Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 C.H. Robinson

12.1.1 C.H. Robinson Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Freight Broker Introduction

12.1.4 C.H. Robinson Revenue in Freight Broker Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 C.H. Robinson Recent Development

12.2 Expeditors

12.2.1 Expeditors Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Freight Broker Introduction

12.2.4 Expeditors Revenue in Freight Broker Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Expeditors Recent Development

12.3 Landstar System

12.3.1 Landstar System Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Freight Broker Introduction

12.3.4 Landstar System Revenue in Freight Broker Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Landstar System Recent Development

12.4 TQL

12.4.1 TQL Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Freight Broker Introduction

12.4.4 TQL Revenue in Freight Broker Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 TQL Recent Development

12.5 Coyote Logistics

12.5.1 Coyote Logistics Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Freight Broker Introduction

12.5.4 Coyote Logistics Revenue in Freight Broker Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Coyote Logistics Recent Development

12.6 XPO Logistics

12.6.1 XPO Logistics Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Freight Broker Introduction

12.6.4 XPO Logistics Revenue in Freight Broker Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 XPO Logistics Recent Development

12.7 Yusen Logistics

12.7.1 Yusen Logistics Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Freight Broker Introduction

12.7.4 Yusen Logistics Revenue in Freight Broker Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Yusen Logistics Recent Development

12.8 Echo Global Logistics

12.8.1 Echo Global Logistics Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Freight Broker Introduction

12.8.4 Echo Global Logistics Revenue in Freight Broker Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Echo Global Logistics Recent Development

12.9 JB Hunt Transport

12.9.1 JB Hunt Transport Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Freight Broker Introduction

12.9.4 JB Hunt Transport Revenue in Freight Broker Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 JB Hunt Transport Recent Development

12.10 Worldwide Express

12.10.1 Worldwide Express Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Freight Broker Introduction

12.10.4 Worldwide Express Revenue in Freight Broker Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Worldwide Express Recent Development

12.11 Hub Group

12.12 GlobalTranz Enterprises

12.13 Allen Lund

12.14 Transplace

12.15 Werner Logistics

12.16 BNSF Logistics

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

