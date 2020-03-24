Global Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market, Key-Regions, Current Status, Growth Drivers, Competition Landscape, Research Study, Regional Overview and Key Companies Analysis till 2025

The Report takes stock of the Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Free-to-air (FTA) Service market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

In 2018, the global Free-to-air (FTA) Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Free-to-air (FTA) Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Free-to-air (FTA) Service development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

British Broadcasting Corporation

BT Group Plc

Deutsche Telekom AG

Eutelsat S

ITV Plc

Mediaset SpA

ProSiebenSat

Rai Pubblicità

RTL Group

Sky Plc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Satellite Television

Cable Television

Mobile TV

Radio

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Household

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Free-to-air (FTA) Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Free-to-air (FTA) Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Free-to-air (FTA) Service are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Satellite Television

1.4.3 Cable Television

1.4.4 Mobile TV

1.4.5 Radio

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Household

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size

2.2 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Free-to-air (FTA) Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Free-to-air (FTA) Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Free-to-air (FTA) Service Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Key Players in China

7.3 China Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Type

7.4 China Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Key Players in India

10.3 India Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Type

10.4 India Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 British Broadcasting Corporation

12.1.1 British Broadcasting Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Introduction

12.1.4 British Broadcasting Corporation Revenue in Free-to-air (FTA) Service Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 British Broadcasting Corporation Recent Development

12.2 BT Group Plc

12.2.1 BT Group Plc Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Introduction

12.2.4 BT Group Plc Revenue in Free-to-air (FTA) Service Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 BT Group Plc Recent Development

12.3 Deutsche Telekom AG

12.3.1 Deutsche Telekom AG Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Introduction

12.3.4 Deutsche Telekom AG Revenue in Free-to-air (FTA) Service Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Deutsche Telekom AG Recent Development

12.4 Eutelsat S

12.4.1 Eutelsat S Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Introduction

12.4.4 Eutelsat S Revenue in Free-to-air (FTA) Service Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Eutelsat S Recent Development

12.5 ITV Plc

12.5.1 ITV Plc Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Introduction

12.5.4 ITV Plc Revenue in Free-to-air (FTA) Service Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 ITV Plc Recent Development

12.6 Mediaset SpA

12.6.1 Mediaset SpA Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Introduction

12.6.4 Mediaset SpA Revenue in Free-to-air (FTA) Service Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Mediaset SpA Recent Development

12.7 ProSiebenSat

12.7.1 ProSiebenSat Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Introduction

12.7.4 ProSiebenSat Revenue in Free-to-air (FTA) Service Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 ProSiebenSat Recent Development

12.8 Rai Pubblicità

12.8.1 Rai Pubblicità Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Introduction

12.8.4 Rai Pubblicità Revenue in Free-to-air (FTA) Service Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Rai Pubblicità Recent Development

12.9 RTL Group

12.9.1 RTL Group Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Introduction

12.9.4 RTL Group Revenue in Free-to-air (FTA) Service Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 RTL Group Recent Development

12.10 Sky Plc

12.10.1 Sky Plc Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Introduction

12.10.4 Sky Plc Revenue in Free-to-air (FTA) Service Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Sky Plc Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

