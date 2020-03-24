Global Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market, Key-Regions, Current Status, Growth Drivers, Competition Landscape, Research Study, Regional Overview and Key Companies Analysis till 2025

The Report takes stock of the Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Free-to-air (FTA) Service market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
In 2018, the global Free-to-air (FTA) Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Free-to-air (FTA) Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Free-to-air (FTA) Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
British Broadcasting Corporation
BT Group Plc
Deutsche Telekom AG
Eutelsat S
ITV Plc
Mediaset SpA
ProSiebenSat
Rai Pubblicità
RTL Group
Sky Plc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Satellite Television
Cable Television
Mobile TV
Radio
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Household
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Free-to-air (FTA) Service are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Satellite Television
1.4.3 Cable Television
1.4.4 Mobile TV
1.4.5 Radio
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Household
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size
2.2 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Free-to-air (FTA) Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Free-to-air (FTA) Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Free-to-air (FTA) Service Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Key Players in China
7.3 China Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Type
7.4 China Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Key Players in India
10.3 India Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Type
10.4 India Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Free-to-air (FTA) Service Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 British Broadcasting Corporation
12.1.1 British Broadcasting Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Introduction
12.1.4 British Broadcasting Corporation Revenue in Free-to-air (FTA) Service Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 British Broadcasting Corporation Recent Development
12.2 BT Group Plc
12.2.1 BT Group Plc Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Introduction
12.2.4 BT Group Plc Revenue in Free-to-air (FTA) Service Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 BT Group Plc Recent Development
12.3 Deutsche Telekom AG
12.3.1 Deutsche Telekom AG Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Introduction
12.3.4 Deutsche Telekom AG Revenue in Free-to-air (FTA) Service Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Deutsche Telekom AG Recent Development
12.4 Eutelsat S
12.4.1 Eutelsat S Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Introduction
12.4.4 Eutelsat S Revenue in Free-to-air (FTA) Service Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Eutelsat S Recent Development
12.5 ITV Plc
12.5.1 ITV Plc Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Introduction
12.5.4 ITV Plc Revenue in Free-to-air (FTA) Service Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 ITV Plc Recent Development
12.6 Mediaset SpA
12.6.1 Mediaset SpA Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Introduction
12.6.4 Mediaset SpA Revenue in Free-to-air (FTA) Service Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Mediaset SpA Recent Development
12.7 ProSiebenSat
12.7.1 ProSiebenSat Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Introduction
12.7.4 ProSiebenSat Revenue in Free-to-air (FTA) Service Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 ProSiebenSat Recent Development
12.8 Rai Pubblicità
12.8.1 Rai Pubblicità Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Introduction
12.8.4 Rai Pubblicità Revenue in Free-to-air (FTA) Service Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Rai Pubblicità Recent Development
12.9 RTL Group
12.9.1 RTL Group Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Introduction
12.9.4 RTL Group Revenue in Free-to-air (FTA) Service Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 RTL Group Recent Development
12.10 Sky Plc
12.10.1 Sky Plc Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Free-to-air (FTA) Service Introduction
12.10.4 Sky Plc Revenue in Free-to-air (FTA) Service Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Sky Plc Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
