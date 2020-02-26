Global Formic Acid Market 2020 by Type, Trend, Demand, Applications, Business Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2025

Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors. We provide intellectual, accurate and meaningful data in lightning.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4310905

Market Overview

The formic acid market is expected to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of around 4%, during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the growth of formic acid is the increasing demand for preservatives and feed additives. Increasing consumption of meat and poultry has also hugely attributed to the growth of the market.

– The Asia-Pacific region leads the market globally, with China being the largest producer and consumer of formic acid. The country is also the largest exporter of formic acid across the world.

– Regulations regarding the usage of formic acid are expected to hinder market growth.

Key Market Trends

Animal Feed a Huge Market Potential

– Formic acid, as a commercial animal feed additive, is added to the animal diet for feed acidification.

– It is used as an animal feed additive for fisheries, cattle, poultry, etc. Growth of cattle and poultry is higher in countries, such as the United States, China, India, etc., and these are the countries where the demand for formic acid has increased at a moderately high rate.

– Formic acid is also used as an antibacterial agent and preservative in livestock feed.

– Formic acid is sprayed on fresh hay, in order to delay or halt decay, thereby, allowing the feed a longer survival period. This process is of particular importance in the preservation of winter cattle feed.

– In poultry farming, formic acid is applied to feed, in order to kill salmonella bacteria. These practices are widespread in Europe, but are not as common in the United States, due to the generally low commercial availability of formic acid.

– In addition, the use of formic acid on hay feed may reduce the total milk fat when given to milch cows.

– These applications of formic acid are on the rise, due to the increase in demand for animal feed. This trend is expected to contribute to the demand for formic acid, over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share. The region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the demand for meat and poultry, coupled with the demand from the textile industry in countries, such as China and India.

– China is among the largest meat producers in the world. The top three categories include pork, chicken, and beef. In 2018, the pork output in the country was 54.04 million metric tons (MMT). In 2019, beef production in China has been predicted to reach around 6.5 million metric tons.

– China currently has about 560 large and medium-sized tanneries. The leather tanning industry in the country shows signs of decline. In the first six months of 2018 the tanning industry in the country witnessed a decline of 11.4%, in terms of volumes of finished leather produced. This downturn was due to the renewal process of laboriously adapting to the new environmental standards.

– China’s textile and apparel makers are going through painful industrial restructuring. While the country, with enormous production capacity, is still the world’s largest clothing exporter, oversupply at home, high labor costs, and rising global protectionism have all eroded its competitiveness.

– All the aforementioned factors, in turn, expected to increase the demand for formic acid in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global formic acid market is fragmented. The major players in the market are BASF SE, Perstorp, Eastman Chemical Company, Luxi Chemical Group Co. Ltd, and Anhui Asahi Kasei Chemical, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Anhui Asahi Kasei Chemical

– BASF SE

– Beijing Chemical Industry Group

– Eastman Chemical Company

– Feicheng Acid Chemical

– Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited

– Luxi Chemical Group Co. Ltd

– Perstorp

– Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited

– Shandong Baoyuan Chemical Co. Ltd

– Shanxi Province Yuanping Chemicals Co. Ltd

– Wuhan Rui Fuyang Chemical Co. Ltd

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/formic-acid-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Preservatives and Feed Additives

4.1.2 Increasing Consumption of Meat and Poultry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Emerging Cost-effective Substitutes

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Grade Type

5.1.1 75%

5.1.2 80%

5.1.3 85%

5.1.4 94%

5.1.5 99%

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Animal Feed

5.2.1.1 Silage Additive

5.2.1.2 Preservative

5.2.2 Leather Tanning

5.2.3 Textile Dyeing and Finishing

5.2.4 Intermediary in Pharmaceuticals

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Afric

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Anhui Asahi Kasei Chemical

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Beijing Chemical Industry Group

6.4.4 Eastman Chemical Company

6.4.5 Feicheng Acid Chemical

6.4.6 Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited

6.4.7 Luxi Chemical Group Co. Ltd

6.4.8 Perstorp

6.4.9 Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited

6.4.10 Shandong Baoyuan Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.11 Shanxi Province Yuanping Chemicals Co. Ltd

6.4.12 Wuhan Rui Fuyang Chemical Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Organic Acid as a Substitute for Antibiotics in Animal Feed

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4310905

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

